Panama Promotes Scientific Program Against Cancer

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Panama is promoting the Science Against Cancer Program (PC3), an initiative signed by leading health authorities to promote cancer research and innovation, it was announced today.

According to a statement from the Social Security Fund (CSS), the joint project signed with the Ministry of Health (MINSA) and the National Secretariat of Science, Technology, and Innovation (SENACYT) has received support of $10 million.

“This is a unique program in the country and the region, which integrates research, prevention, early diagnosis, and innovative treatments,” the Ministry of Health (MINSA) stated in an official statement. According to official statistics, this disease is the leading cause of death in the Central American nation, accounting for 17 percent of deaths.

The Ministry of Health (MINSA) indicated that approximately 7,768 new cases of cancer are registered each year, with the most prevalent types being breast, prostate, cervical, colon, and stomach cancer.

Eduardo Ortega, head of Senacyt (National Institute of Cancer and Technology), commented that this is a firm step forward as part of a joint effort to reduce cancer incidence and premature mortality, and alleviate the economic and social impact this disease generates.

With this initiative, he emphasized, a series of cancer research projects will be conducted, which will improve diagnostic capacity and develop more efficient treatment plans.

For his part, for the Minister of Health , Fernando Boyd, the agreement is not a symbolic act, but rather the launching of hope. backed by scientific rigor, national evidence, and collective commitment.

It was also announced that PC3 will contribute to improving timely and universal access to innovative diagnostic tools and therapies, as well as optimizing the management of oncology resources to ensure the program's sustainability and maximize its impact.

The project also seeks to create a sustainable model of collaboration between public, private, and academic entities, both national and international. CSS Director Dino Mon announced that he will make available his hospital health network, databases, technology, and, above all, his commitment to putting patients first in decision-making to offer them better health.

He emphasized that PC3 represents the path to the fight against cancer, because there is no public health without science, and there is no effective response without partnerships.-

