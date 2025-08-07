Webinar: Too Late To Cut? The Federal Reserve's Inflation Dilemma

President Trump has said the Fed is too late to cut interest rates – and July's shock jobs report suggests he could be right. Is a September rate cut now inevitable? Or will a summer inflation surge stop the Fed in its tracks?

Join us right after July's all-important inflation release for a live discussion between James Smith (Developed Markets Economist), James Knightley (Chief International Economist) and Padhraic Garvey (Regional Head of Research, Americas) as we unpack:



The chances of a September Fed cut and how far rates need to fall

What's next for US inflation and employment

How financial markets are pricing the Fed cycle Key scenarios for the US bond market

Details

Date: Tuesday 12 August

Time: 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST/10:30 ET

The webinar will last for 30 minutes, including a Q&A.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Sign up here