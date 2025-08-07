Webinar: Too Late To Cut? The Federal Reserve's Inflation Dilemma
President Trump has said the Fed is too late to cut interest rates – and July's shock jobs report suggests he could be right. Is a September rate cut now inevitable? Or will a summer inflation surge stop the Fed in its tracks?
Join us right after July's all-important inflation release for a live discussion between James Smith (Developed Markets Economist), James Knightley (Chief International Economist) and Padhraic Garvey (Regional Head of Research, Americas) as we unpack:
The chances of a September Fed cut and how far rates need to fall
What's next for US inflation and employment
How financial markets are pricing the Fed cycle
Key scenarios for the US bond market
Details
Date: Tuesday 12 August
Time: 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST/10:30 ET
The webinar will last for 30 minutes, including a Q&A.
The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Sign up here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment