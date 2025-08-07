Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Webinar: Too Late To Cut? The Federal Reserve's Inflation Dilemma

President Trump has said the Fed is too late to cut interest rates – and July's shock jobs report suggests he could be right. Is a September rate cut now inevitable? Or will a summer inflation surge stop the Fed in its tracks?

Join us right after July's all-important inflation release for a live discussion between James Smith (Developed Markets Economist), James Knightley (Chief International Economist) and Padhraic Garvey (Regional Head of Research, Americas) as we unpack:

  • The chances of a September Fed cut and how far rates need to fall

  • What's next for US inflation and employment

  • How financial markets are pricing the Fed cycle

  • Key scenarios for the US bond market

Details

Date: Tuesday 12 August

Time: 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST/10:30 ET

The webinar will last for 30 minutes, including a Q&A.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Sign up here

