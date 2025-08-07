Drone-As-A-Service Market Revenue Estimated To Reach $27 Billion By 2033 With Robust Growth Expected In Coming Years - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – August 7, 2025 – According to a report from Verified Market Reports:“The Drone-as-a-Service Market Revenue was valued at USD 6.3 Billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 27.3 Billion By 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% From 2026 To 2033. The report said:“The Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in drone technology and increasing demand for efficient aerial solutions across various sectors. DaaS provides businesses with access to drone services without the need for significant upfront investment in hardware or software. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the number of registered drones in the U.S. reached over 1.7 million by 2022, highlighting the growing acceptance and integration of drone technology in commercial applications. This market is characterized by its flexibility and scalability, allowing companies to utilize drone capabilities for specific tasks such as surveying, monitoring, and data collection. Industries such as agriculture, construction, logistics, and environmental management are harnessing the benefits of drone services to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. The global DaaS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 25% from 2023 to 2030, according to various industry reports.” Active Companies in the drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

Verified Market Reports continued:“An important aspect of the DaaS market is data analytics, which plays a crucial role in transforming raw drone-captured data into actionable insights. By utilizing advanced analytics tools, businesses can make informed decisions based on the data collected through aerial surveys and inspections. This not only enhances productivity but also provides a competitive edge in industries that rely heavily on precise data for planning and execution. The applications of Drone-as-a-Service span multiple industries, showcasing its versatility. In agriculture, drones are used for crop monitoring and precision farming, while in construction, they facilitate site surveys and project management. Additionally, in logistics, drones are increasingly employed for last-mile delivery solutions, reflecting the growing trend towards automated and efficient supply chains. The adoption of DaaS is expected to continue expanding as organizations recognize the value of integrating aerial services into their operations.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Acquires Cardinal Civil Resources, a Virginia-Based Land Surveying and Engineering Firm Serving Three States and Large Customers Including US Department of Transportation – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI-powered drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its eighth and largest Drone as a Service acquisition to date. The Company acquired Cardinal Civil Resources , a land surveying and engineering firm headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia with operations across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The acquisition deepens ZenaTech's DaaS footprint in the Southeast region and portfolio of marquee major customers including the US Department of Transportation (USDOT). The acquisition also comes at a pivotal time for the domestic drone industry, aligning with the recent policy directive BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) proposal introduced by US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy , aimed at expanding the commercial use of unmanned systems nationwide.

Founded in 2010 by a land survey and engineering industry veteran, Cardinal Civil Resources has earned a strong reputation for delivering complex survey and mapping projects for USDOT and other federal agencies, and for state agencies, municipalities and prominent city customers. Cardinal's commercial portfolio includes a large national homebuilder as well as custom residential developers, large-scale multi-unit builders, airport hangars, and the US National Park Service, reflecting the breadth of its operations and depth of trusted client relationships.

“This eighth acquisition not only further expands our national footprint, but it connects us to a deeply rooted base of premier long-term government and commercial clients,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Cardinal's trusted relationships, from transportation agencies to nationally recognized homebuilders, provides a solid foundation to scale Drone as a Service in the Southeast. With the proposed BVLOS rule just introduced by the US Transportation Secretary and growing national momentum around domestic infrastructure modernization, we believe ZenaTech's DaaS is well-positioned to lead where innovation meets demand.”

Established Southeast Operations and immediate entry into high-growth markets across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, regions with sustained infrastructure investment and public contracting activity

Multi-year Government Contracts with federal, state, and key local municipalities, which provides stable, long-term revenue and deepens the company's expertise in public-sector projects Commercial/Builder Client Base, which spans national homebuilders, residential developers, airport facilities, and park services opens new verticals for scalable Drone as a Service deployment

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's August 5 proposed rule to expand Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations removes the need for case-by-case waivers, replacing them with a streamlined, standardized framework. This change unlocks wider drone use for many government land and road projects. The Company believes the Cardinal acquisition is perfectly timed, leveraging ZenaDrone's advanced drone technology with Cardinal's proven surveying expertise to deliver faster, efficient, safer and more precise results for government projects particularly with larger areas to survey or for remote and inaccessible terrains suited to a BVLOS drone.

ZenaTech has now completed eight US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations nationwide by mid-next year. The company's DaaS model provides flexible, on-demand access to drone services for surveying, inspections, automation, and more, eliminating the need for customers to invest in drone hardware and software, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance. The company is acquiring land survey engineering companies and other businesses ripe for innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue opportunities. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, proudly participated at the Pentagon's Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack Systems (“LUCAS”) at a recent invite-only event. Selected by MMS Products, Inc. (“MMS”), the developer of the Mjolnir Modular Munition System (“Mjolnir”), Draganfly's UAV platforms were showcased with integrated kinetic payload capabilities, demonstrating the future of low-cost, scalable, autonomous lethality for modern conflict.

This milestone builds on the Company's 2024 collaboration with MMS' Mjolnir, in which Draganfly was chosen to develop a tactical multi-drop payload system. The Pentagon event provided a national-stage venue for demonstrating this integrated solution to senior U.S. Department of Defense officials and allied partners from across the global defense enterprise.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI ), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions recently applauded efforts by the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) proposed rules for normalizing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, eliminating a previously time consuming and burdensome regulatory process.

The FAA proposal envisions that drones would have technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence-powered object detection, that enable them to automatically detect and avoid other cooperating aircraft. The Company expects this landmark proposal will expand the use of its AI-powered computer vision and object detection technologies and accelerate the deployment of such AI-powered drone systems for government, public, and private customers.

According to the Commercial Drone Alliance, the proposed action to normalize BVLOS operations in the National Airspace System will unlock transformative scaled drone applications across key sectors such as agriculture, energy, public safety, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and logistics. Prior to the new rules proposal, according to Fact analysis, the drone services market had an estimated value of $8.66 billion in 2025 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3%, reaching an estimated $32.96 billion by 2035.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) recently announced at EAA AirVenture 2025 in Oshkosh, WI, the development of its new middle-mile, medium-lift cargo drone and the expansion of its operations into the YMX Innovation Zone in Mirabel, Quebec. The initiative is led by its Electric Air Mobility segment, Jaunt Air Mobility, and its Canadian subsidiary, Jaunt Air Mobility Canada.

Jaunt's presence in this hub for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) innovation strengthens its collaboration with Vertiko Mobilité, a Canadian leader in AAM operations and ground infrastructure development, and benefits from the support of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).

“We're thrilled to unveil our cargo drone-an innovative solution designed to serve both remote and urban communities,” said Martin Peryea, SVP & GM of AIRO's Electric Air Mobility segment and leader of Jaunt.“Our work on the CORRIDAIR Project with our partner Vertiko Mobilité demonstrated the transformative potential of this technology, especially for First Nation communities in rural Quebec, where access to critical medical supplies and fuel is limited. Building on that success, and integrating advanced drone technologies from across AIRO, we believe that we're uniquely positioned to harness the full capabilities of YMX's infrastructure and ecosystem.”

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced that its Switzerland facility has officially received ISO 9001 certification from third-party auditors following an intensive review of its Quality Management System in June. This prestigious recognition highlights AgEagle's unwavering dedication to quality, safety, and innovation in drone production.

“We are thrilled to receive formal notification of our ISO 9001 certification for our Swiss facility,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle.“The ISO 9001 certification validates our rigorous quality processes and positions us to meet the exacting standards of our global customers. This milestone is a proud moment for AgEagle as we continue to deliver trusted, innovative solutions.”

