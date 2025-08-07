PNE sells“ Sundern-Allendorf ” wind farm to Encavis

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Turnkey construction of the wind farm with a total output of 34 MW Clean electricity for around 22,800 households Cuxhaven, 7 August 2025 – PNE AG has sold the wind farm project in Sundern-Allendorf, Sauerland, to Hamburg-based Encavis AG. The wind farm is currently still under construction. It consists of five wind turbines and has a total output of 34 megawatts. The electricity will be sufficient to supply around 22,800 households with clean energy from renewable sources. “We are pleased to be able to hand this high-quality project over to Encavis as a turnkey solution. The wind farm will now be taken over and operated by a company to whom the expansion of renewable energies is just as important as it is to us”, says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG.“This project has benefited from our decades of expertise as a project developer whose core competence is the planning, development, financing and construction of top-quality wind farms. In the future, we also see potential in projects like this for supplementary storage solutions and the use of power-to-X technologies to make the availability of renewable energy even more versatile.” Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis AG, adds:“With the acquisition of the 'Sundern-Allendorf' wind farm, we are continuing our established growth strategy and systematically strengthening our wind energy portfolio. In the last ten months alone, we have been able to expand it within Germany by around 160 MW – a significant step towards a balanced ratio of wind and solar energy. The share of wind farms (in operation and under construction) in our total generation capacity in Germany is now around 45%. The project's high quality and PNE's long-standing development experience underscore the value of our collaboration. We look forward to continuing this partnership and jointly advancing the expansion of renewable energy.” PNE received a permit for the construction and operation of the five wind turbines, each with an output of 6.8 MW, from the Hochsauerland district in June 2023. Construction began in August 2024. The wind farm will be handed over from PNE to Encavis on a turnkey basis and is scheduled to begin operation in the first half of 2026. About Encavis Encavis is one of Europe's leading producers of electricity from Renewable Energy. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar parks, and battery storage systems across 13 European countries – including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition, Encavis offers institutional investors attractive opportunities to participate in Renewable Energy assets. Its subsidiary, Stern Energy, complements the service portfolio as a Europe-wide specialist in technical services for photovoltaic systems. With a total installed capacity of over 3.8 gigawatts, Encavis makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply and the achievement of Europe's climate goals. Further information can be found at . About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Your contact persons:

