TIN INN opens sixth hotel location and receives three new building permits

Like all TIN INN hotels, the modules for the new location were produced in the Company's own smart factory in Wassenberg. The construction method is based on recycled shipping containers, which are manufactured industrially and assembled into an operational hotel at the intended location within a few weeks. TIN INN thus significantly outperforms classic hotel construction projects in terms of time, costs, and resource utilization.
The Meckenheim location demonstrates the key strengths of the TIN INN model: fully digitized guest processes, a lean, reception-free operating structure, and a clear focus on medium-sized cities with undersupplied accommodation capacity. The deliberate decision not to offer its own catering services also strengthens the local economy and significantly reduces operating costs – while maintaining high profitability at the location level.
In July 2025, TIN INN received three additional building permits – a milestone for the Company's operational scalability. The existing reserve of permits provides flexibility in the rollout and supports the planned growth. Four additional locations in North Rhine-Westphalia are scheduled to go into operation by the fourth quarter of 2025. The project pipeline currently includes over 35 locations in Germany and Austria.
TIN INN Holding AG (“TIN INN” or the“Company”) is one of the world's most innovative hotel operators, setting new standards in the hospitality industry and serial building construction with its unique concept combining modular construction, full digitalization, and sustainable value creation. TIN INN designs, manufactures, owns, and operates hotels built from recycled ocean freight containers – a business model covering the entire value chain and combining scalability with high efficiency. Its smart factory in Wassenberg was developed over several years and has a production capacity of up to 50 hotels per year. Construction time is four months.
TIN INN hotels are primarily aimed at business travelers, offering a high-quality 3-star-plus experience and are strategically located in mid-sized cities with populations between 20,000 and 200,000 – markets often underserved by traditional hotel chains. TIN INN combines premium design, smart technology, and sustainable construction to establish a modern, efficient, and profitable hotel brand.
Estelle Walle
