Telangana Seeks Central Aid For Industrial Parks And MSME Development

MENAFN - KNN India)Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met with Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in New Delhi on Wednesday to request Central assistance for establishing two industrial parks in the Madhira constituency and 119 MSME parks across all assembly constituencies in the state.

The Telangana government has sought prior approval from the Centre to submit project proposals under the MSME Cluster Development Programme (MSME-CDP) for financial assistance to develop these industrial facilities.

The state officials presented detailed plans for industrial parks in Yendapally in Madhira mandal and Remidicherla in Errupalem mandal, both located in Khammam district.

The proposed industrial parks will be developed across 85 acres and 60 acres respectively, with locations chosen for their strategic significance due to proximity to National Highway 65, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

According to Bhatti, these sites offer excellent connectivity to nearby towns, railway networks, and ports, making them ideal for industrial development.

The development of these parks is expected to create significant employment opportunities, particularly benefiting local youth and members of Scheduled Caste communities.

The parks are designed to support various manufacturing sectors and are projected to generate at least 5,000 direct employment opportunities and 15,000 indirect jobs.

Under the MSME-CDP scheme, the proposed parks will feature comprehensive infrastructure including hostels, kitchens, toilets, testing centres, and other common facilities.

The facilities will also provide business development services, product innovation support, and market strategy assistance to entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

The state government plans to extend special support to women-led enterprises through the Streenidhi scheme, which will provide loan assistance to empower women-owned units and expand livelihood opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote inclusive industrial development across Telangana.

Telangana currently implements 25 projects under the MSME-CDP scheme with support from the Union MSME Ministry. These existing projects include industrial parks, flatted factory complexes, and Common Facility Centres, which have been instrumental in strengthening the state's MSME ecosystem.

The state government is seeking Central assistance under relevant schemes to establish dedicated MSME parks in each of its assembly constituencies.

Through these progressive initiatives, the Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister expressed confidence that Telangana will emerge as a significant contributor toward India's ambitious vision of achieving a USD 30 trillion economy.

(KNN Bureau)