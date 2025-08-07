India And Russia Hold 11Th Session On Industrial Cooperation In New Delhi

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Russia convened the 11th Session of their Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation on Wednesday at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi.

The meeting was conducted under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

The session was co-chaired by Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Russian Federation.

During the proceedings, both sides reviewed progress achieved since the 10th session while establishing a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors.

The discussions encompassed comprehensive updates from specialised sub-groups focused on modernisation, mining, fertilisers, and railway transport, in addition to exploring emerging areas of collaboration.

The meeting highlighted several key areas of cooperation, with particular emphasis on aerospace science and technology initiatives.

These included plans for establishing a modernised wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development projects in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing capabilities.

Both delegations explored significant opportunities in critical resource sectors, including rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification techniques, and the development of modern industrial infrastructure.

The discussions also encompassed enhanced cooperation in aluminium production, fertiliser manufacturing, and railway transport systems.

Additional focus areas included capacity building initiatives and technology transfer programs specifically targeting mining sector equipment, exploration methodologies, and comprehensive industrial and domestic waste management solutions.

The session concluded with the formal signing of the Protocol of the 11th Session by both co-chairs, officially reaffirming the strategic partnership between India and Russia and demonstrating their shared commitment to deepening industrial and economic cooperation.

Approximately 80 delegates participated in the session, representing both nations through senior government officials, subject matter experts, and industry representatives, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the bilateral engagement.

(KNN Bureau)