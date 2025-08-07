UAE-India CEPA Council Partners With IIT Delhi To Advance Start-Up Internationalisation
The collaboration was formalised during an engagement session held at the IIT Delhi campus as part of UICC's ongoing Start-up Series Roadshow.
IIT Delhi hosted the event given its established research-driven entrepreneurial environment, extensive industry connections, and internationally focused start-up ecosystem.
The institution's positioning made it an appropriate venue for discussions centred on international collaboration and market expansion strategies.
The proceedings commenced with opening remarks fr0m Dr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Managing Director of FITT, followed by a keynote address delivered by Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi.
Ahmed Aljneibi, Director, UAE-India CEPA Council, also delivered remarks to the assembled audience of students, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals.
Attendees were presented with an exclusive screening of the official UAE-India Start-up Series promotional material, which outlined the program's key components, selection criteria, and growth pathway framework.
The presentation was succeeded by an interactive discussion session wherein Aljneibi addressed various inquiries fr0m participants regarding sectoral focus areas, investment preparation requirements, program scheduling, and international support infrastructure.
The formal partnership was cemented through the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between UICC and FITT.
The agreement establishes a platform designed to connect Indian start-ups with the UAE's innovation ecosystem through the CEPA Start-up Series, a comprehensive initiative providing structured access to funding opportunities, mentorship programs, and international market entry support.
Ahmed Aljneibi emphasised the strategic significance of the collaboration, noting FITT's established track record in commercialising research outcomes and developing entrepreneurial talent.
He expressed the council's commitment to supporting founders seeking to utilise the UAE as a gateway for global market expansion, characterising the partnership as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral entrepreneurial relations.
Dr. Nikhil Aggarwal highlighted the partnership's alignment with current market needs, describing it as an opportune moment to integrate IIT Delhi's start-up community with international platforms.
He emphasised that the collaboration provides Indian entrepreneurs with essential components for international market success, including market exposure, strategic guidance, and capital access opportunities.
The event concluded with a networking session at the IIT Delhi Research and Innovation Park, where participating start-ups engaged in direct discussions with the visiting delegation and presented their business concepts for feedback and potential collaboration opportunities.
The CEPA Start-up Series application process remains active, with the submission deadline extended to August 15, 2025, in response to heightened interest fr0m the entrepreneurial community.
