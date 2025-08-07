The Full English Is At Risk - As Gen Z And Millennials Swap Bacon For Avocado

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) The full English is at risk - as Gen Z and millennials are replacing bacon and sausages with healthy alternatives like avocado and spinach.

A poll of 2,000 adults found half of Millennials (53 per cent) and Gen Zs (49 per cent) have turned their back on animal products.

With an increase in consumption of ingredients such as avocados, salad leaves, and plant-based sausages compared to five years ago.

But the most meteoric rise has been for the humble spinach – with Gen Zs eating 10 per cent more than in 2020.

While everyone's favourite – bacon – has dropped by 10 per cent among meat-loving Boomers.

A spokesperson for Just Egg, the innovative plant-based egg brand which commissioned the research ahead of its UK launch, said:"It's clear the traditional breakfast and brunch landscape is being reshaped with the trend towards more plant-based foods.

“With old classics such as bacon and eggs hitting a downtrend – and plant power on the rise.

“But it's clear old favourites like the Full English aren't going anywhere – they're just adapting as our tastes and priorities also evolve.”

While it's apparent Brits still love their fry-ups, 62 per cent are now making an active effort to ensure these are healthier.

As 35 per cent of the entire population agree they eat more plant-based ingredients as part of their cooked breakfast than they did five years ago.

With as many as 41 per cent now at least sometimes swapping out ingredients such as eggs or bacon for something plant-based.

In fact, 38 per cent now dedicate at least half of their plates to plants.

A quarter have reduced their animal product intake with a focus on their overall health, 18 per cent admitted animal welfare concerns were driving the change and 15 per cent are motivated to reduce their environmental impact.

And an adventurous 14 per cent are changing their ways simply to try new plant-based foods.

The most popular ingredients that have been swapped out are sausages (16 per cent) and eggs (10 per cent), according to OnePoll data.

And even if they haven't tried it already, a third confirmed they would be open to trying plant-based egg alternatives in the future.

With factors such as doctor and nutritionist recommendations (19 per cent) and concerns about cholesterol (15 per cent) given as the main reasons for considering this.

Just Egg's spokesperson added:“The shift towards plant-based foods is happening for a variety of reasons, including health priorities such as lowering saturated fat and increasing fibre-intake.

“But people are also realising that they don't have to sacrifice on taste – or cut out the Full English fry-up – to eat healthier.”