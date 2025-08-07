Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Secures Full Patent Coverage For New Crystalline Form Of Buntanetap

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical company advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the successful transfer and expansion of its intellectual property to fully cover both the original and new crystalline forms of buntanetap. The comprehensive patent portfolio, now protected through 2046, includes composition of matter, mechanism of action, and use in multiple indications. The new form offers improved stability with bioequivalence confirmed in animal and human studies, as presented at the 2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN