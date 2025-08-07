Investornewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) Announces $2.4 Million Warrant Inducement Transaction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) , an award-winning AI-based gesture control technology company, has entered a warrant inducement agreement with an existing institutional investor for the immediate exercise of warrants to purchase up to 1,661,000 ordinary shares at $1.45 per share, generating approximately $2.4 million in gross proceeds. In exchange, the investor will receive 3,322,000 new unregistered warrants in a private placement, exercisable at $1.71 per share upon shareholder approval. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing is expected on or about August 7, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/virtual reality /XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

