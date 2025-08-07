MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Heat Pumps NZ Wins People's Choice Award for Third Year Running

TOKYO, August 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Customers continue to choose Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as their preferred heat pump!

For the third consecutive year, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Heat Pumps NZ has proudly been awarded the People's Choice Award by independent consumer advocacy group Consumer , recognising our commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.

In Consumer's latest independent survey of over 1,500 heat pump owners across New Zealand, we achieved an impressive 93% reliability score and 92% overall customer satisfaction, securing our place as the People's Choice for Heat Pumps once again in 2025.

This recognition reflects the continued trust that Kiwis place in our products to keep their homes cosy and comfortable year-round – and their vote of confidence means the world to us.

“At Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Heat Pumps, we are humbled to be selected once again as the recipients of People's Choice Award” comments Akihiro Nakajima, Managing Director of MHINZ.“As a business that strives to deliver products that combine cutting-edge technology with unmatched reliability, we are proud to have once again met the expectations of our customers in New Zealand. We are deeply grateful for their trust and positive feedback, as well as the opportunity to provide them with comfort at home all year around.”

What is the People's Choice Award

The People's Choice Award from Consumer NZ highlights brands that consistently deliver exceptional value, performance and satisfaction. It's based entirely on independent consumer feedback, with no input from manufacturers or brands, ensuring complete transparency, credibility and integrity on behalf of participating consumers.

As part of the survey process, heat pump owners are asked a range of detailed questions about their most recent heat pump purchase, including:

The reliability and performance of their unit Any problems or faults and how they were resolved Their overall satisfaction (rated on a 0–10 scale) How likely they are to repurchase the same brand in future

To be awarded People's Choice, a brand must significantly outperform others across all key metrics, and Consumer NZ only grants the award when results are statistically robust and meaningful.

Backed by Independent Testing

Consumer NZ is a non-profit organisation that has been advocating for New Zealanders since 1959. Known for its rigorous product testing, mystery shopping and consumer rights education, Consumer NZ exists to help Kiwis make confident purchasing decisions and push for a fairer marketplace.

Thank You, New Zealand!

We're incredibly grateful to our customers for continuing to choose Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Your loyalty and satisfaction are what drive us to keep innovating, improving and delivering products that perform when it matters most.

For powerful, energy-efficient comfort that Kiwis trust – go with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Heat Pumps .

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy, Engineering, Aerospace & Defence, Construct, Engineering, EVs, Transportation, Smart Cities