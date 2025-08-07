“Youth Jumps Youth Fights”The 2025 International Youth Jump Rope Open Conclude Successfully In Nanping, Fujian
A Global Platform for Youth Exchange
The competition attracts participants from seven countries and regions, including South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, highlighting its growing international appeal. Designed as an inclusive platform, the competition allows skippers of all ages and skill levels to compete on an international stage, promoting the joy of jump rope and fostering friendly competition.
Professional Standards, Cutting-Edge Execution
Held at Nanping Sports Center, the competition featured professional-grade facilities, including specialized rope-skipping mats and an intelligent scoring system to ensure fair and data-driven results. A panel of international referees oversaw the competition maintaining high standards of accuracy and impartiality.
The competition featured nearly 20 events across three categories: speed, freestyle, and compulsory routines, with divisions for participants aged 5 to 28. Through optimized competition structures and incentive systems, the competition demonstrates the rapid development of youth rope skipping as a standardized, high-level sport.
Where Sports Meet Culture
Nanping, home to the UNESCO-listed Wuyi Mountain National Park, provides a stunning backdrop for the competition. Athletes, coaches, and spectators take the opportunity to explore the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage, turning the competition into a celebration of sports and cross-cultural exchange.
By integrating Wuyi Mountain's landscape into the athletes' experience, the competition helps convert sports tourism into economic momentum for the region.
A Step Forward for Rope Skipping Worldwide
Co-hosted by the National Youth Sports Federation, Fujian Provincial Sports Bureau, and Nanping Municipal People's Government, the competition not only elevates competitive standards but also strengthens international ties among young athletes. It embodies the spirit of“sports for education, sports for friendship,” showcasing the dynamism and openness of China's new generation.
