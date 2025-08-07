Workday Rising To Feature Star-Studded Lineup With Brené Brown, Duran Duran, And Microsoft

Company Also Announces Key Sponsors From Expanding Partner Ecosystem

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc . (NASDAQ: WDAY ), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced its talent, customer and partner headliners, and partner sponsors at Workday Rising 2025 , the company's annual flagship conference for finance, HR, and IT professionals taking place September 15-18 in San Francisco. Workday Rising 2025 is where the future of work comes into focus, showcasing bold ideas and powerful innovations designed to help organizations manage their people, money, and AI agents with confidence. Register here: .

Workday Rising will kick off with a special opening keynote featuring Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach as well as world-renowned researcher and best-selling author Brené Brown, who will talk about leading with courage and vulnerability in the rapidly changing world of work. Visionaries from leading global brands including Microsoft and Instacart will participate in keynotes on the mainstage to discuss how they're driving enterprise transformations and harnessing the power of Workday Illuminate. Iconic rock band Duran Duran will headline the annual Customer Appreciation Party, which celebrates Workday's forward-thinking customers and partners.

"Workday Rising is where our entire community comes together to experience how Workday, our visionary customers, and our powerful partner ecosystem are boldly shaping the AI-powered future of work," said Emma Chalwin, chief marketing officer, Workday. "From exploring innovative finance and HR solutions to learning how forward-thinking companies are solving business problems, attendees will leave not just informed, but energized to drive meaningful impact and innovation within their own organizations."

Workday Rising 2025 Partner Sponsors: Powering Innovation and Amplifying Customer Value

Workday's expansive global partner ecosystem is essential to helping customers maximize the value of their Workday investments, extending the power of the Workday platform and fueling innovation. This year's Workday Rising will feature more than 175 partners – from leading global systems integrators to pioneering AI innovators who are fueling unprecedented growth on the Workday platform:



Titanium Sponsors : Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, KPMG LLP, OneSource Virtual, PwC

Platinum Sponsors: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Infosys, Kainos, Paradox, Strada, TechWolf

Gold Sponsors: ADP, Avaap, Avalara, Blink, CloudPay, CrossVue, Equifax Workforce Solutions, Experian Employer Services, Guidehouse, Huron, Incorta, Invisors, Mercer, Phenom, Sun Life, The Groove, The Hartford, TopBloc, Unum Workday Ventures Sponsors : Aisera, Auditoria, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Beamery, Benepass, Blink, Censia, Comulate, Cresta, eduMe, Ema Unlimited Inc., Flatfile, Glean, Laurel, Lydonia, Nayya, Nominal, Noyo, ORO Labs, Paradox, Pulsora, StackOne, Sully, TechWolf, Tesorio, Uplimit, Veza, Wellthy, Workato, WorkBoardAI

Check out the press release, "Workday Announces Rising 2025: Illuminating the AI-Powered Future of Work " for more information about Workday Rising. Register on the Workday Rising website .

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday .

