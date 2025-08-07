123Invent Inventor Develops Candle With Modified Wick (RKH-857)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a candle wick to automatically go out after a certain amount of time," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the KHOZY KANDLE. My design offers a safer way to relax or fall asleep while enjoying the scent of a candle."
The invention provides an improved design for a candle. In doing so, it ensures the wick would automatically burn out on its own. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. It also enables the user to enjoy various pleasing or calming scents. The invention features a
unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who enjoy candles.
The KHOZY KANDLE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Khadeim Smith at 804-878-6989 or email [email protected].
