Mccann Systems Doubles Down On Giving: Hosts Second Annual Kids At Heart Charity Challenge And Joins Corporate Cup With Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is thrilled to announce the success of its second annual McCann Kids at Heart Chairty Challenge, a day of golf, community, and giving back. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, participants, and employees, this year's event raised $45,000 for the Boston Children's Hospital's Children's Activity Fund , which supports the emotional healing and wellbeing of pediatric patients through creative and therapeutic play.

Hosted at The Ranch Golf Club in Massachusetts, the event brought together industry leaders, partners, and friends for a day of putts and purpose. With Crestron returning as Presenting Sponsor and Legrand the Platinum Sponsor, the event also received incredible support from Gold Sponsors including Nanolumens, ADI SnapOne, LED Studio, Logitech, DGC Contracting, Olsen Construction, and Peerless-AV.

The day featured a spirited scramble-style golf tournament, a standout menu, live music, and an exciting live auction. Auction items included rounds at prestigious clubs like Winged Foot, Newport Country Club, and Bayonne Golf Club, as well as unforgettable fan experiences with the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Tom Treichel, President & Chief Operating Officer, McCann Systems, said, "Our second annual fundraiser and golf event for Boston Children's Hospital was truly special. It brought together our industry partners and friends in support of a cause that deeply aligns with our company's values. I'm proud we were able to raise funds for such a worthy organization. Many participants shared personal stories of how Boston Children's Hospital has helped their families, and their support was both heartfelt and overwhelming."

Just days before hosting the Charity Challenge, McCann Systems also laced up their sneakers for another great cause, the Boston Children's Hospital Corporate Cup , an annual athletic competition at Harvard's Athletic Complex. A dozen McCann employees joined nearly 60 other companies for a high-energy field day that combined team challenges with community impact. The event exceeded expectations, raising $1 million in support of the hospital's mission.

