PREP Securities Adds Two Senior Sales Professionals To Distribution Team

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PREP Securities, LLC, the broker-dealer affiliate of PREP Property Group, announced today that the firm has added two senior sales professionals to its securities distribution team. PREP Securities manages the selling group of third-party broker-dealer firms that raise capital for offerings sponsored by PREP Property Group.

Joining PREP Securities at the beginning of August was Jason Kjellson who will serve as its National Sales Manager. Jason brings over twenty years of experience leading high performing sales teams focusing on real estate-related securities. "We are pleased to welcome Jason to PREP Securities. His extensive sales strategy and capital markets expertise has him well prepared to support PREP's current securities activities and drive future product offerings," said Tim Brennan, Managing Director of PREP Securities and Vice President of Fund Management for PREP Property Group.

Also arriving at the beginning of this month was Max Peterson who will serve as the Sales Desk Manager for PREP Securities. Max comes to PREP with a proven track record of internal sales leadership and operations management in the real estate-related securities sector. Max will lead PREP's internal sales team and sales reporting activities and work with Jason on the firm's overall sales management infrastructure and national accounts activities supporting PREP's valued selling group of broker-dealers and registered investment adviser firms. "After a long and careful search, we are excited to have Jason and Max join the PREP team. Arriving and already having history together, Jason and Max bring a palpable excitement and a welcome depth of experience to refine PREP's existing securities sales activities and at the same time open a whole realm of future opportunities for PREP's captive broker-dealer," said Kevin K. Hull, CEO and CCO of PREP Securities.

Both men are residents in the PREP Securities and PREP Property Group headquarters office in Park City, Utah.

About PREP Property Group

PREP Property Group is a vertically integrated real estate company founded by Michael C. Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Edison & Company, and built on the foundations of Phillips Edison's strategic and net lease real estate divisions that were spun out in 2015. PREP is focused on transforming retail real estate by repositioning lifestyle centers, power centers and enclosed malls that are undermanaged, capital starved, poorly merchandised and or distressed. PREP's Net Lease division seeks to acquire well-located, single tenant net leased retail properties from non-institutional sellers throughout the United States. The team aims to acquire a diverse mix of tenant credit, uses, and geographies including auto parts, convenience stores, pharmacies, casual dining, quick service restaurants, banks, dollar stores, and medical uses in active retail markets. PREP's investors benefit from its fully integrated operating platform for acquisitions, dispositions, development, redevelopment, leasing and property management. The focus of PREP's Net Lease division is to identify sites with strong real estate fundamentals and improve the leases, terms or creditworthiness creating value in the assets and the portfolio. For more information, please visit .

PREP Securities, LLC is the broker-dealer affiliate of PREP Property Group. PREP Securities, member SIPC, is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, FINRA and all states.