Removery Study Shows Early Picosecond Laser Treatment On Freshly Inked Tattoos Is Safe

New research challenges conventional advice to those with accelerated tattoo regret

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking pilot study conducted by Removery has revealed that removing freshly applied tattoos using a picosecond laser within 14 days of application appears to be safe, with no reported adverse events. This research challenges the conventional advice of waiting several weeks or months before initiating laser tattoo removal.

Historically, tattoos have been considered permanent. However, advancements in laser technology, particularly picosecond lasers, have provided increased accessibility to safe and effective methods for tattoo removal.

"There has been a lack of consistent guidance regarding the ideal timing for initiating removal, with many anecdotal sources suggesting waiting six weeks to several months post-tattoo application," said Dr. William Kwan, Chair of Removery's Clinical Advisory Board. "Our research validates early picosecond laser intervention as a safe option for those experiencing regret immediately after getting a tattoo, allowing individuals to begin removal promptly and achieve quicker results."

Removery's study aimed to investigate the safety of removing tattoos applied within 14 days. The research indicated that this early intervention approach, specifically between day 8 and day 14, using a picosecond laser, did not result in any unexpected adverse events. The study focused on black ink tattoos and included 62 subjects across a diverse range of Fitzpatrick skin types.

For more information, please find the full abstract available at the Wiley Online Library .

ABOUT REMOVERY

Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, helps people reflect on the outside who they are on the inside. Home to the world's first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry, Removery's research empowers its tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. To date, Removery has delivered over 1.7 million treatments across 160+ studios in the United States, Canada and Australia. To learn more, visit Removery and connect with Removery on Instagram (@removery), TikTok (@removery) or Facebook (@removery).

