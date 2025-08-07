FOOD RECOVERY NETWORK HOSTS FREE POP-UP PRODUCE MARKETS FOR BALTIMORE SCHOOL FAMILIES

BALTIMORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Recovery Network (FRN) distributes free fresh produce that would have otherwise gone to waste, to feed children and families experiencing food insecurity in Baltimore through pop-up farmers markets at Title I elementary schools.

This program aims to recover and redistribute surplus produce to increase fresh food access for children and families, mitigate would-be food waste, and direct more human and financial capital back into the local community. Through FRN's data-driven approach, Baltimore was identified as a key area where there is both a high need and opportunity for their produce distribution program.

"We are experts at recovering perfectly good food from all parts of the food system, and we are thrilled to be in community with Baltimore to increase food access. Everyone deserves food and when we recover perfectly good food, we keep the value of that food, and in partnership, we commit to growing dignity for everyone," says Regina Harmon, Chief Executive Officer, FRN.

FRN collaborates with a variety of Baltimore stakeholders and partners, including Baltimore County Public Schools, to achieve their shared goals of increased food access. These partners inform the design and implementation of their programs, ensuring efforts are relevant to the needs and capacities of the community. Additional partners include Hungry Harvest and CASA . FRN relies on the support of FRN student-led chapters at Towson University , Goucher College, Stevenson College, and St. John's College , which provide college student volunteers.

Since July 2024, FRN has hosted 16 pop-up produce markets across 2 Title 1 schools in Baltimore, Lakeland Elementary/Middle School and Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School. Through these markets, FRN distributed 14,850 lbs of surplus produce from community farms to 1,230 families in the Baltimore area.

Food Recovery Network (FRN) is a national nonprofit that mobilizes 8,000 college students, food providers, and local businesses in the fight against climate change and hunger by recovering perishable food across the supply chain that would otherwise go to waste and donating it to organizations that feed people experiencing hunger. As the largest student-led movement recovering surplus food and ending hunger, FRN's programs are on nearly 200 college campuses and 100 food businesses in 46 states and D.C., and they have recovered more than 22.9 million pounds of food to date – the equivalent of 19 million meals donated to feed individuals experiencing hunger and 7419.5 metric tons of CO2e prevented from entering our atmosphere.

SOURCE Food Recovery Network, Inc.

