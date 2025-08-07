Hawai'i Governor To Speak At Novogradac Affordable Housing Conference In Honolulu

Attendees to Hear About Construction Challenges, Opportunities Specific to State at Novogradac 2025 Fall Affordable Housing Conference Sept. 10-11

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawai'i Gov. Josh Green is the keynote speaker for the Novogradac 2025 Fall Affordable Housing Conference Sept. 10-11 in Honolulu at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort. Green will join developers, investors, syndicators, accountants and other professionals working with the low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs), tax-exempt bonds and other incentives who develop and rehabilitate housing in the Aloha State to discuss the distinct advantages and challenges of working on the islands.

"From an affordable housing perspective, Hawai'i is a very compelling location," said Brent Parker, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Long Beach, California, office and conference chair. "You have a governor who is deeply committed to growing affordable housing in the islands and, like many places in America, a strong need for more housing at all income levels. There's intrigue and there's opportunity to developing affordable housing in the state of Hawai'i and other Pacific Island territories and Novogradac is going to have experts there to discuss some of the possibilities and difficulties to making that happen."

Other sessions on the agenda include the Washington Report, debt and equity panels, and multiple sessions identifying possible sources of gap funding. The full agenda can be found here .

The conference is co-hosted by Highridge Costa, Hunt Capital Partners and Kamaka Responsible Development, and is sponsored by CREA, The Michaels Organization, Plummer Associates, Settle Meyer Law, Sugar Creek Capital and TCA Architects.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host a pre-conference workshop Sept. 9. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help attendees learn fundamental details about LIHTCs, including key players, transaction structures, timelines and more.

