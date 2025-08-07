Gamma Announces: Brooke Johnson To Set New World Record As The FIRST WOMAN To Skateboard Across America As She Skates Into Virginia Beach: Raising Awareness For Wings For Life
The official Finish Line Celebration will take place with Brooke's final push down the Virginia Beach Boardwalk ending at the iconic Grommet Island Park-the first fully accessible playground on a beach in the United States. Built and donated by the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation, the park has long served as a symbol of inclusion and joy for countless individuals with disabilities, making it a profoundly meaningful location for the end of Brooke's mission-driven journey.
EVENT DETAILS
Final Push Location:
5th Street, Virginia Beach (Street will be closed for spectators)
Finish Line Location:
Grommet Island Park – Boardwalk & 2nd Street
After Party Location:
The Shack, 712 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Time: Around 5:00 PM (Exact time TBD based on Brooke's route and timing)
FEATURED EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Brooke's Final Push to the Atlantic Ocean Wellness-Focused After Party at The Shack with cold plunges, food, drinks, & live music Free Giveaways & Brand Activations Fundraising Effort for Wings for Life – Spinal Cord Injury Research
SPONSORS & ACTIVATIONS INCLUDE
- Daybreak Coffee Club – Iced coffee & specialty drinks Gourmet Gang – Fresh food & sandwiches Coastal Plunge – Mobile cold plunges Gamma Advertising – Media coordination & production Red Bull & Wings for Life – Red Bull station Cricket – Custom ice cream bar Playtex – Treats & giveaways Under Armour – Giveaways Record Setter – Presenting Brooke with an official World Record (TBD)
THE MISSION
Brooke's campaign, titled Skate the States, is a solo effort driven by a deeply personal mission: to raise awareness and funds for Wings for Life, a nonprofit dedicated to spinal cord injury research. Inspired by the loss of her stepfather to paralysis-related complications, Brooke has already raised over $33,000 toward her $50,000 goal-and she's not slowing down until she reaches the surf.
“This isn't just about skating,” said Brooke.“It's about pushing boundaries for people who physically can't, and giving them a shot at mobility again.”
JOIN THE MOVEMENT
Everyone is welcome-friends, families, skaters, beachgoers, and fans. Let's give Brooke the electric finish line moment she deserves and help her reach her $50,000 goal!
Follow Brooke's journey:
Instagram & TikTok: @brookedoeseverything
Donate now to Wings For Life
RSVP to the Finish Line Event:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Contact: Gamma Advertising: Tara Hulen or Allen Fabijan
Email: ...
...
Phone: 757-412-9210
978-460-5901
Brooke Does Everything : Women's Empowerment Content Creator
Linktr.ee/itsbrookejohnson
