Canada Responds To The Impending Global Aviation Crisis

Three Hills, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A critical shortfall of new pilots, highlighted by Statistics Canada and global aviation authorities, threatens to ground as many as half of all available flights in Canada within the next decade. This global pilot shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging workforce, instructor shortage, and the high cost and duration of education, impacts not only commercial airlines but organizations like Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) Canada, which rely on a dedicated pool of pilots to serve in the world's most challenging and inaccessible regions. MAF Canada believes cross-industry collaboration is the only solution to combating the impending crisis and has launched a multi-pronged response alongside Canadian and international partners and governments. Central to this response is the delivery of four revolutionary, Canadian-made mixed-reality flight simulators to its training partner, Prairie Aviation Training Centre (PATC) located in Three Hills, Alberta.

1. New Canadian-Made VR Simulator Technology: MAF Canada is one of the first to deploy new, advanced Canadian-made mixed-reality simulators at PATC. The simulators are provided by Canada Training Solutions Inc., a Canadian aviation training and technology company headquartered in Ottawa, ON. This cutting-edge technology combines both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to drastically reduce training time by allowing students to master complex procedures, emergency scenarios, and the challenges of remote, rugged airstrips in a safe, immersive environment without needing as many in-aircraft hours. These simulators make training more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible.

2. Partnering with Transport Canada for New Pathways: In addition to the simulators already available to the students of PATC, the school has been named one of seven Canadian Flight Training Units participating in the Transport Canada Simulation/XR Pilot Project. These simulators will be used to collect data on student training and competency, allowing Transport Canada to consider new pathways to pilot training.

“These simulators will allow us to be more efficient and effective in preparing our pilots. They can practice challenging landings, navigate simulated adverse weather, and master emergency procedures with a level of repetition and safety that actual flight training cannot always offer. This means our pilots will enter the field with an even higher degree of preparedness, ready to serve those who need it most,” said Dallas Derksen, Director of Prairie Aviation Training Center.

3. Doubling Training Capacity: To meet soaring enrollment demands and avoid turning away aspiring pilots and mechanics, MAF Canada is doubling the size of the flight school at PATC. Construction is set to begin this summer on a major expansion, demonstrating a clear commitment to equipping the next generation of aviation professionals who will go on to serve not only at MAF Canada but at carriers globally.

About Prairie College

Prairie College is a private, interdenominational Christian college in Three Hills, Alberta. With a commitment to academic excellence and spiritual discipleship, combined with a genuine and welcoming community, the school offers a formative life-changing experience. With 440+ students from all corners of the globe, 28 programs, and a network of 17,000 alumni, this dynamic campus community is globally minded and driven to meet the greatest needs of the world.

About Mission Aviation Fellowship

Mission Aviation Fellowship is a Christian ministry that operates 120 aircraft in 24 countries worldwide. MAF transports Christian workers, patients, relief workers, community supplies, and medical aid to the world's most remote regions and places of deepest human need. Operating for over 80 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship has developed into a worldwide team of specialists; over 450 missionary staff families, including roughly 50 Canadians and their families, serve in both technical and support roles. Our mission is to serve together to bring help, hope, and healing through aviation; our vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ. To learn more, visit maf.c

