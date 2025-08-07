Otter PR Retained By Re:Public To Lead National Media Strategy

Leading National PR firm will direct communications for the rapidly expanding citizen-owned media platform.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The citizen-powered media platform Re:Public ( ) has officially selected Otter PR ( ), recognized as the #1 PR Agency by Clutch, G2, and UpCity, as its public relations agency of record. Otter PR will lead media outreach efforts, develop messages, and establish thought leadership for Re:Public as it accelerates its national rollout, establishing the company as a preeminent platform for grassroots-driven news and civic reporting.Re:Public Senior Communications Manager and Partner, Eric Bolling , praises Otter PR for its successful track record of helping visionary brands achieve media visibility.”We sought a partner who shares our values of truth, transparency, and disruption for our mission to restore people's voices in journalism. Just as Otter PR has been a force of disruption in the public relations industry, Otter PR was the clear choice for Re:Public's goal of transforming the concept of local journalism."The citizen-owned media platform Re:Public enables Americans to report on their local community issues independently from corporate control and partisan manipulation. Re:Public plans to provide coverage for all U.S. counties and the 2,000 biggest municipalities with the goal of rebuilding public trust in journalism through community-based reporting.Scott Bartnick , Co-Founder of Otter PR, graciously remarked,“We are honored to serve as representatives of a platform which transforms the concept of local journalism. Journalism and reporting stand at the heart of the media and public relations industry, and we are excited to help guide and transform the industry as a whole. Re:Public isn't just a media company - it's a movement.”Re:Public recently announced its extensive local election coverage for Florida voters, which includes all elected officials at both the federal and state levels and county positions, and more than 400 major towns throughout the state. Through its interactive platform Re:Public is transforming democratic futures by giving power to the public while restoring trust, which enables voters to directly interact with officials and participate in civic development. This direct interaction will significantly alter how local officials and candidates mobilize community efforts and encourage voter turnout.For all media inquiries and interview requests, contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at ....About Re:Public:Re:Public is a citizen-funded media platform designed to restore local journalism and civic engagement in cities and towns across the United States. By giving ordinary Americans the means to cover what is most important in their own backyard and their own city, Re:Public seeks to restore transparency, accountability, and citizen-centered journalism to the center of public debate. The site gives contributors the tools and the support to post raw, grassroots reports free from corporate media spin. Re:Public is rolling out in Florida and adding every county within the U.S. and the country's 2,000 largest cities.About Otter PR:Otter PR is a fast-growing, innovative, and creative company building thought leaders and businesses, and transforming brands into household names. As one of the top 100 PR agencies in the nation, Otter PR brings fresh content and perspectives to the table. They've been featured in Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and so many more. Otter PR has received numerous accolades, including Clutch #1 PR firm, G2 #1 PR firm, UpCity #1 PR firm, being named one of O'Dwyer's Top PR firms, and other top awards and recognition.

