What The Last Of Us Can Teach Us About Environmental Resilience

Ever since the season finale of The Last of Us , the internet has been a buzz. Even if you haven't been keeping up with the show, it's hard to miss the commentary around this post-apocalyptic video game turned TV hit.

Set in the U.S. after a worldwide fungal outbreak causes humans to transform into mushroom-like zombies, the show, so far, has followed the journey of Joel and Ellie. Together, they navigate threats from both human and Cordycep-infected walking dead.

But this story isn't just about Joel and Ellie's journey. If you look closely, The Last of Us also holds real-world lessons around the critical role of operational and environmental risk mitigation. From the importance of following protocol to the power of nature, here are some of the most significant ways The Last of Us teaches us about environmental risk management.

Four Lessons The Last of Us Teaches About Environmental Risk

1. Climate is the driving force

At the beginning of The Last of Us series, the Cordycep outbreak occurs because the human population wasn't prepared for the effects of climate change. While people were aware of global warming, they were not looking ahead enough to anticipate that the conditions would create a fungal pathogen that thrived in warmer temperatures and infect humans.

Now, we are not expecting a mushroom zombie apocalypse anytime soon, but it would be foolish to think that climate change isn't already affecting our health. According to the CDC , global warming has led to an uptick in air pollution, pollen, and allergen-related health issues. Ignoring these environmental changes now will only lead to more challenges in the future.

However, we don't have to operate like they do in The Last of Us to manage environmental risks. Whether it's the avian flu , wildfire smoke , or temperature extremes, the best thing we can do is act proactively, arming ourselves with the tools that promote health and safety.

2. Protocol is powerful

One of the best ways to mitigate future environmental-related issues is by implementing and following a protocol – practices that create structure and enable faster, more coordinated responses in moments of crisis. In The Last of Us, humans survive despite civilization breaking down. Different communities like the QZ, the Fireflies, and Joel and Ellie's homestead in Jackson, Wyoming, all have their own protocols for day-to-day life. Measures like pathogen testing, food rationing, border patrols, and communal living all contribute to their survival.

The takeaway for business is clear: establishing a solid protocol pays off, both for present-day operations and possible future threats.

Businesses can do this by implementing thoughtful risk management systems that anticipate potential issues before they arise. When you look ahead and align today's actions with tomorrow's needs, you make health and safety management more proactive and less reactive. Clear protocols also remove guesswork, making it easier to protect people and operations consistently

Learn more: Risk Management vs. Compliance: Key Differences & Strategic Impact

3. Nature is unpredictable

Humans often make plans, and nature laughs. The Last of Us engages with nature in several ways. For one, it is an unexpected evolution in fungi that causes the Cordycep epidemic. Also, if you watch the show, you'll observe that nature quickly reclaimed areas that were once dominated by people. Buildings are overrun with vines, animal life returns to urban areas, and new ecosystems emerge.

In the real world, nature is equally unpredictable, and natural disasters are far more common than we would like. Having an emergency response plan for these events is crucial and can literally help your business and workforce weather a storm. Communication is also key. You should always keep employees informed about changing weather conditions and provide clear guidelines on when they should and should not travel to or from worksites.

Learn more: Safeguarding Businesses from Hurricanes and Wildland Fires

4. Adapting to change is key to progress

Much of Season 2 of The Last of Us takes place in a peaceful settlement in Wyoming. With all government systems collapsed (and fungus zombies still a threat) survivors have to adapt. They build barricades, enforce strict protocols, and embrace communal living. It's this willingness to adapt that allows them to thrive in a changed world.

We are currently undergoing environmental changes that require us to adapt. We are living with the effects of global warming in real time, and a company's ability to adapt to this new normal is crucial.

If you haven't already, begin to identify environmental, health, and safety (EHS) risks to ensure a better tomorrow. These plans help businesses adapt with ease and prepare everyone on your team for what comes next.

Learn more: Risk Identification and Management in EHS Due Diligence: A Business Imperative

Beyond The Last of Us's Lessons in Environmental Risk Management

While the story that unfolds in The Last of Us is fictional, the insights it offers are very real. Preparedness, protocol, and adaptability are all crucial to creating stability in your business. Sure, nature is unpredictable, but you can manage environmental challenges with success when you take the time to evaluate and establish environmental risk management.

If you're looking for help updating your EHS management systems or need to identify potential risks, connect with us today ! Ultimately, collaboration will always yield the best outcomes for the future world.