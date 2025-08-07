Case Study: Pompeian's Sunrise Olive Ranch Champions Biodiversity Through Innovative Algae Control

MENAFN - 3BL) A case-study of Pompeian's Sunrise Olive Ranch by SCS Global Services

Executive Summary

Pompeian, the leading olive oil brand in the U.S., demonstrates exceptional commitment to sustainable agriculture through innovative practices at its own Sunrise Olive Ranch in California. Already certified to SCS' Sustainably Grown® certification , the ranch continues to strengthen its environmental leadership, reinforce ESG commitments, and invest in biodiversity-enhancing farming practices. Recently the ranch implemented a creative biological solution to eliminate the need for chemical algae control in water reservoirs while creating a closed-loop ecosystem.

The Challenge: Algae Management Without Chemicals

Sunrise Olive Ranch was determined to eliminate chemical use in managing algae growth in its irrigation reservoirs – an essential step toward maintaining their Sustainably Grown standard commitments towards ecosystem health and biodiversity. Working within this comprehensive standard, the ranch sought natural solutions that would support both water quality and environmental health without compromising agricultural productivity, aligning with Pompeian's broader sustainability goals.

Innovative, Nature-Based Solutions

The team developed an innovative biological algae control system through the integration of native fish into the water reservoir system that aligned perfectly with the Sustainably Grown standard framework. Introducing algae-eating fish as a replacement for standard chemical controls proved to be a breakthrough, greatly accelerating the reduction of algae. Beyond controlling algae, the fish produced waste that became organic fertilizer, enriching the soil naturally. As ecosystem health improved, more bird species flocked to the ranch, further boosting biodiversity. This holistic solution not only supported certification requirements but elevated the ranch's environmental stewardship beyond expectations.

Results & Impact

The ranch achieved remarkable results with approximately 70% reduction in chemical treatments within just 10 months-well ahead of their projected timeline. Implementation of the Sustainably Grown program drove these creative biodiversity efforts through its continuous improvement approach to building ecosystem health. Sunrise Ranch's improved outcomes were noted and recognized during the annual on-site audit process. Beyond meeting certification requirements, this initiative delivered numerous additional benefits:

Key Outcomes:



A natural algae control system was created in the water

Developed an organic fertilization source, reducing dependency on external

inputs

Significantly reduced chemical treatments

Enhanced biodiversity with increased bird populations and healthier ecosystems Strengthened alignment with ESG goals and Sustainably Grown certification

standards

