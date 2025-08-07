Doctor, Youtuber Or Banker? Mom, Son Write About Growing Up To Work In Banking

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on U.S Bank company blog

Shamim Okolloh's son, Liam, knew he wanted to be an author ever since he devoured the Harry Potter series as an eight-year-old. So when her younger daughter, Ella, declared in first grade that she wanted to be a commercial banker when she grew up, it sparked a powerful idea.

“I know from going into classrooms for community outreach that when you ask kids what they want to be when they grow up, you'll hear doctor, lawyer, YouTuber. You rarely hear 'banker' because the narrative around banking isn't visible to them,” Shamim said.“So I took my daughter's interest in banking and my son's passion for storytelling and came up with our first book.”

In 2024, Shamim and Liam co-authored Ella the Banker, making Liam's dream of becoming a writer come true while he was in fifth grade. The brightly illustrated book tells the fictional story of Ella, who goes on a second-grade field trip to a bank. There, she learns about the variety of careers in banking and the services banks provide. Inspired, she sets her sights on becoming a commercial banker so she can help entrepreneurs build their dreams.

Shamim opened a dedicated account for the book's proceeds at the U.S. Bank branch in the Geyer Springs neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. As the staff got to know her and her children, a deeper connection formed.

“They became like part of the family,” said branch manager Ramone Davis.“It's been inspiring to see a single mother of two bring her vision to life - and to see her son become a published author at just 10 years old. There's not a lot of representation of women, especially women of color, in the banking space, and even less in commercial banking.”

To expand its impact, the financial education nonprofit Economics Arkansas developed a curriculum to accompany the book for elementary school teachers. Business access advisor Cassandra Kidd, who has known Shamim for several years through their respective community work, helped secure a $2,500 contribution from U.S. Bank to distribute the book to nearly 600 schools across the state.

“Ella the Banker financial education books have supported local Arkansas students and beyond,” said Kristen Polchinski, U.S. Bank's community affairs manager in the Missouri/Arkansas Market.

“This is a great example of how our U.S. Bank Community Possible program combines strategic philanthropy with hands-on engagement, creating lasting, positive change – one community at a time.”

Liam's dream of becoming an author has since grown into a family-led business, centered on financial education and literacy tools for young readers - engaging not just children, but also families, schools, and financial institutions.

The book continues to reach wider audiences beyond classrooms. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. officially declared January 9, 2024, as“Ella the Banker Day.” In July, the Okolloh family will speak at the Texas Bankers Association and Jump$tart Coalition Financial Education Summit at the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas.

They've also shared Ella the Banker at numerous events and institutions, including:



The American Bankers Association Bank Marketing Conference in Chicago

Financial Women in Texas (Waco, TX)

Little Rock Police Department Summer Youth Camp

Central Arkansas Library System Schools across the state of Arkansas

The book was also featured as the cover story in Arkansas Next Money magazine, with the headline“A Teen's Guide to Managing Money.” Over 50,000 copies of that issue were distributed to high schools throughout the state.

To date, more than 2,000 copies of Ella the Banker have been sold directly to consumers - and counting. The book is available at online retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, as well as local bookstores in Little Rock.

“The word I would use to describe Shamim is 'intentional,'” said Kidd.“The characters are so inclusive that anyone can see themselves in the story. My grandson is only 2, and when I read it to him, he's immediately drawn to the vibrant, joyful illustrations.”

Building on this success, Shamim and Liam released a second book earlier this year titled Ella the Banker: Let Us Save. This follow-up focuses on savings habits and was inspired by real-life conversations within their family - including favorite activities like recess and forming school clubs. The sequel is available in Spanish.

U.S Bank was proud to be the presenting sponsor at the Ella the Banker: Let Us Save book launch this Spring, Kidd said. Families received free copies of the book along with face painting and snowcones.

“The second book encourages families to visit banks together and reminds our bilingual communities that many banks have Spanish-speaking bankers,” Shamim said.

The family was drafting this second book just as Shamim was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer. After undergoing treatment, she is now cancer-free - and says the experience has“only deepened my purpose and resolve.”

