Leading With Kindness: Meet Jelena Milisic

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

Hi there! I've been part of the GoDaddy family for nearly seven years, and I currently serve as a Customer Happiness Engineer, supporting both ManageWP and the Hub dashboard. Over the years, my responsibilities have expanded beyond these core products to include providing general support for a variety of other GoDaddy services as part of the Hub team.

I've always enjoyed helping people solve problems, which is what first drew me to Customer Care. My journey started in tech support, where I quickly discovered how much I enjoy translating complex technical issues into clear solutions for customers. Over the years, I've taken on roles that challenged me to grow, both technically and personally. Joining GoDaddy was a big milestone, as it offered the chance to work with talented colleagues and support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. Each day brings new challenges, and I love that no two days are ever the same.

I feel genuinely thankful for this opportunity - the remarkable team I collaborate with and the customers we get to support every day make the experience truly rewarding!

What has been your most significant learning experience within the past year?

This past year, I learned the importance of adaptability and continuous learning. With the rapid changes in technology and customer expectations, I realized that staying curious and open to new approaches is essential. Whether it's mastering a new tool or refining my communication skills, I've found that stepping outside my comfort zone is where the most growth happens.

However, one of the most valuable learning experiences I've had this past year was being part of the GoDaddy delegation team at WordCamp Europe. Although I had already been involved in the event as part of the organizing team for two consecutive years, this time it was a completely different experience. I had the opportunity to represent GoDaddy at our booth, connect directly with attendees, and talk about the products and services we offer.

It was incredibly insightful to see firsthand how people interact with our tools, hear their feedback in real-time, and share more about what we do in the Hub and ManageWP. Engaging with the community in-person gave me a whole new perspective and helped me grow both professionally and personally.

How do you balance technical troubleshooting with customer communication?

For me, the key lies in empathy and clarity. When troubleshooting, I always try to put myself in the customer's shoes, understanding how frustrating technical issues can be. I focus on explaining each step in a clear and simple way, avoiding overwhelming them with too much jargon. At the same time, I make it a point to actively listen so I can fully understand their needs and concerns.

It's really about finding that balance where the customer feels heard, supported, and confident that I'm working toward a resolution, while also staying efficient and focused on solving the problem.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

What I appreciate most about GoDaddy's culture is the true sense of collaboration and support.

We celebrate wins together and tackle challenges as a team, which creates a positive, inclusive environment. That kind of culture not only encourages innovation but also helps you grow both professionally and personally.

What advice would you give to an individual starting out in the Care department at GoDaddy?

My biggest piece of advice is: don't be afraid to ask questions or reach out for help. The culture here is incredibly supportive, and everyone truly wants to see you thrive. Take the time to really listen to our customers and understand their needs, because every interaction is an opportunity to create a positive impact.

Be open to feedback, stay curious, and embrace every learning moment. The Care department is constantly evolving, so having a mindset that's open to growth will take you far.

And most importantly, bring a positive attitude and your authentic self to work. Your unique perspective is a strength, and it's what helps us connect with customers on a deeper level. Attitude plays a huge role in how you face challenges and support others, so lead with kindness, confidence, and a willingness to learn.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Well, I have two:

“Treat others the way you'd want to be treated” - For me, it's about showing empathy, respect, and patience, no matter the situation. Whether I'm helping a customer troubleshoot a complex issue or working with a colleague, I always try to approach the interaction with kindness and understanding. At the end of the day, we all want to feel heard and supported, and this mindset helps me stay grounded and customer-focused.

“Every challenge is an opportunity to grow” - This mantra reminds me to embrace each obstacle as a learning moment. Working in support, there are always new tools, updates, or customer scenarios to navigate. Instead of seeing challenges as setbacks, I try to view them as stepping stones for personal and professional development. This mindset helps me stay resilient, adaptable, and continuously curious in a fast-moving environment.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.



Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok Career Page