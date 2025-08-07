2025 Principal® Charity Classic Raised Record $10.6 Million For Iowa Youth

MENAFN - 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, August 7, 2025 /3BL/ - The PrincipalCharity Classic today announced the 2025 tournament raised a record $10.6 million in support of Iowa youth. The annual PGA TOUR Champions event in Des Moines has raised more than $73 million for Iowa children's charities since Principal Financial Groupbecame the title sponsor in 2007.

“This year's record-breaking achievement demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our community to support Iowa youth,” said Ken McCullum, board chair for the Principal Charity Classic.“Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Principal as title sponsor, and it is inspiring to see the positive community impact of the Principal Charity Classic continue to grow.”

The Principal Charity Classic impacts the lives of more than 130,000 Iowa youth annually by investing in programs that help youth succeed in education, culture, financial security, career planning, and health and wellness. Tournament proceeds support four Tournament Charity Partners , more than 100 Birdies For Charity nonprofits, and the Legacy Project: Career Ready Collective .

“Every volunteer, sponsor, and attendee helps advance our mission. The continued growth in charitable giving reflects how deeply our commitment to supporting Iowa's youth resonates. Together, we're driving meaningful, lasting change for the next generation.” said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal® Foundation and Community Relations.

The 2025 Principal Charity Classic, held at the Wakonda Club, attracted over 55,000 attendees, 215 sponsors, and 1,100 volunteers. The 2025 player field boasted eight past champions and eight World Golf Hall of Famers. Miguel Angel Jimenez emerged as the 2025 Champion after a tight three-day battle on the course and a playoff at the finish. This was his third PGA TOUR Champions victory of the year.

The 2026 Principal Charity Classic will be held June 10-14, 2026, at the Wakonda Club.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal ® Charity Classic is an annual PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. Since 2007, the tournament has raised over $73 million for Iowa children's charities, including a record-breaking $10.6 million in 2025 alone. Funds benefit organizations focused on education and culture, financial security and stability, and health and wellness for Iowa youth. Recognized as the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions President's Award winner, the Principal ® Charity Classic was proud to be selected Tournament of the Year.

Golf Charitable Foundation of Greater Des Moines, operating as Principal Charity Classic, is a duly recognized 501(c)(3) organization focused on providing philanthropic support to youth serving programs across the State of Iowa. While Principal Charity Classic receives funding from Principal Financial Group® and Principal® Foundation, Principal Charity Classic is a distinct, independent, charitable entity.

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. ("Principal® Foundation") is a duly recognized 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. ("Principal") operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so.

