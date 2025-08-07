Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Awaza: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States HE Rabab Fatima. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, being held in Awaza, Turkmenistan.





The meeting dealt with discussing the strong partnership between the State of Qatar and the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Minister of State for International Cooperation meets President of UN Economic and Social Council

Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met with the President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), HE Lok Bahadur Thapa, on the sidelines of the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, currently taking place in Awaza, Turkmenistan.



The meeting reviewed avenues of cooperation between the State of Qatar and ECOSOC, highlighted Qatar's leading role in supporting developing countries, and discussed preparations for Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled for November.



The two sides affirmed that the upcoming summit will serve as a valuable opportunity to review various mechanisms and benefit from the experiences of developing countries that have made notable progress in social development.



During the meeting, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to remaining a strategic partner to the United Nations in addressing developmental challenges.