Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Officials
Awaza: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States HE Rabab Fatima. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, being held in Awaza, Turkmenistan.
The meeting dealt with discussing the strong partnership between the State of Qatar and the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.
Minister of State for International Cooperation meets President of UN Economic and Social Council
Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met with the President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), HE Lok Bahadur Thapa, on the sidelines of the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, currently taking place in Awaza, Turkmenistan.
The meeting reviewed avenues of cooperation between the State of Qatar and ECOSOC, highlighted Qatar's leading role in supporting developing countries, and discussed preparations for Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled for November.
The two sides affirmed that the upcoming summit will serve as a valuable opportunity to review various mechanisms and benefit from the experiences of developing countries that have made notable progress in social development.
During the meeting, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to remaining a strategic partner to the United Nations in addressing developmental challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment