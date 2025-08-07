Returnees In Ghazni Complain About Rising House Rents

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A number of returnees from Iran and Pakistan in southern Ghazni province have complained about a sharp rise in house rents, saying they cannot afford the increased costs and are calling on the government to address the issue as soon as possible.

According to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, over the past three months, around 1.8 million Afghans have been forcibly deported from Iran, nearly 185,000 from Pakistan, and 5,134 from Turkey.

Mohammad Azim, a returnee from Pakistan now living in Ghazni city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he returned several months ago but has still been unable to find a house at an affordable rent.

He said he is currently staying with relatives and noted that rental prices in the province have doubled or even tripled due to the influx of returnees. He urged the government to take action on the matter.

Mohammad Sohail, another returnee who recently came back from Iran, also complained about the rising cost of rent.

He said that prior to the return of refugees, rental prices were relatively low, but with the surge in returnees, not only has support been lacking, but rents have also increased further.

Meanwhile, other Ghazni city residents who rent homes also reported that landlords have raised rents in response to the growing number of returnees.

Khalid, a resident of the city, told Pajhwok:“Rents used to be fairly reasonable, but in recent weeks-following the forced return of refugees from Iran-prices have gone up significantly, and it's become difficult to find a house in the city.”

Another resident, Abdul Rahim, said:“I used to pay 9,000 afghanis in rent, but the landlord has now asked for 14,000 afghanis.” He added that he is now being forced to relocate to the outskirts of the city.

He called on the government to take serious steps to prevent landlords from arbitrarily raising rents.

Anargul, the head of a local property office, confirmed that rents in the city have increased noticeably compared to the past.

He attributed the hike primarily to the return of refugees from Iran and Pakistan and noted that some property owners are taking advantage of the situation.

He said houses that were previously rented for 6,000 to 8,000 afghanis are now being let for between 12,000 and 15,000 afghanis.

He added that the mass return of refugees has made it extremely difficult to find rental accommodation in the city.

Meanwhile, Dar Mohammad Kakar, the Resettlement Officer at the Ghazni Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation, said a joint committee was established earlier this year-comprising the governor's office, the Department of Justice, the Department of Refugees, and other relevant departments-to address issues facing returnees.

He said the committee had issued guidance urging Ghazni residents to maintain fair rental prices, but investigations will be carried out and legal action taken against those who violate the guidelines.

Kakar also called on residents to cooperate with returnees during the ongoing crisis and to avoid raising rental prices.

According to data from the Ghazni Directorate of Refugees, approximately 5,000 families have returned to the province from Pakistan and Iran during the first four months of the current year. The number of returnees continues to increase daily.

