Children Among 15 Robbers Held In Samangan, Badakhshan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) AIBAK/FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Fifteen people, including 10 children, have been arrested on robbery charges in northern Samangan and northeastern Badakhshan provinces, officials said on Thursday.

Samangan police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani told Pajhwok Afghan News two men and 10 children were arrested in Aibak city on robbery charges.

He said the detainees were active in Baghlan, Samangan, and Balkh provinces and the two men used the children during robberies, stealing money, mobile phones, household and other items.

The arrested suspects would be referred to judicial organs after their cases are prepared and completed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said three armed robbers have been arrested with 20 million afghanis stolen money in Yaftal district of Badakhshan province.

According to the statement, the detainees are accused of stealing 20 million afghanis from several businessmen in Raghistan district.

The arrested individuals will be introduced to judicial, pending initial investigations.

