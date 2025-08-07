Children Among 15 Robbers Held In Samangan, Badakhshan
Samangan police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani told Pajhwok Afghan News two men and 10 children were arrested in Aibak city on robbery charges.
He said the detainees were active in Baghlan, Samangan, and Balkh provinces and the two men used the children during robberies, stealing money, mobile phones, household and other items.
The arrested suspects would be referred to judicial organs after their cases are prepared and completed, he added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said three armed robbers have been arrested with 20 million afghanis stolen money in Yaftal district of Badakhshan province.
According to the statement, the detainees are accused of stealing 20 million afghanis from several businessmen in Raghistan district.
The arrested individuals will be introduced to judicial, pending initial investigations.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment