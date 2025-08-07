Nearly 300 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Arrive Home
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says nearly 300 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after their release from prisons in Pakistan.
These individuals returned to the country on Wednesday, the ministry announced in a brief post on its X handle on Thursday.
Citing Spin Boldak-based officials in Kandahar province, the ministry wrote the returnees spent 20 days to three months in jails and had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.
After receiving humanitarian assistance on arrival in Afghanistan, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.
On June 26, 104 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.
On July 30, nearly 300 Afghan refugees had returned after being released from prisons in Pakistan and Iraq.
hz/ma
