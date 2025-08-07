Meridian Partners With Mclaren To Expand Its Network In 35 Counties Across Michigan
Members enrolled in our health plans will be able to receive their care close to home
DETROIT, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Inc. (Meridian ), a leading managed care organization in Michigan, is pleased to announce its new partnership with McLaren Health Care , one of the region's most respected healthcare systems. This collaboration will expand access to high-quality medical services for over 500,000 Meridian members in our plans across the state.
Effective Aug. 15, Meridian members enrolled in our Medicaid, Medicare, Dual, and Marketplace plans will have full in-network access to McLaren facilities, which includes 12 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, and an extensive network of primary and specialty care providers. This is the first time in Meridian's history that we have partnered with McLaren to expand our network, and it's a meaningful step forward in our mission to deliver accessible, high-quality medical care to our members.
"This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring that our members receive the best care, close to home," said Patty Graham, Plan President and CEO of Meridian. "By aligning with McLaren, we're strengthening our network and bringing greater choice, convenience, and quality to the communities we serve."
"One of our mandates as a health care provider is to develop access to our care and services for everyone in the communities we serve," said Chad Grant, McLaren Health Care Chief Operating Officer. "Entering into this agreement advances our goal of ensuring more families and individuals are able to receive their care close to home, and we are grateful to welcome them to McLaren."
Members will begin receiving detailed information about how to take advantage of the expanded provider network in the coming weeks.
Below is the full list of 35 counties where McLaren will be serving Meridian members:
-
Arenac
Bay
Clare
Crawford
Eaton
Genesee
Gladwin
Gratiot
Huron
Ingham
Ionia
Iosco
Isabella
Jackson
Kalkaska
Lapeer
Livingston
Macomb
Mecosta
Midland
Missaukee
Montcalm
Oakland
Ogemaw
Osceola
Oscoda
Otsego
Roscommon
Saginaw
Sanilac
Shiawassee
St. Clair
Tuscola
Wayne
Wexford
About Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Inc.
Meridian provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete) and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit .
About McLaren Health Care
McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $7.3 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 12 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 640-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 732,838 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 113,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. Learn more at mclaren .
SOURCE Meridian of MichiganWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment