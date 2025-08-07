CM Mohan Yadav To Disburse Funds To Those Affected By Flood, Natural Disasters Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will disburse relief funds to those affected by natural disasters, excessive rainfall, and floods in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

"The assistance will cover losses such as human casualties, livestock deaths, damage to houses, and other types of destruction," Chief Minister's office said in statement on Thursday.

The disbursement will be done through a single-click transfer during a video conference from the Chief Minister's residence, Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal, during which CM Yadav will also interact with some flood-affected people rescued.

Principal Secretary (Revenue Department) Vivek Porwal informed that relief assistance is being provided to those impacted by natural calamities, excessive rainfall, and floods during the 2025 monsoon season across various districts of the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the state government had informed that more than 252 people have died in the state so far during the current monsoon season. More than 30 of them had died in Guna and Ashoknagar districts alone.

In addition to the human casualties, 432 animals and 1,200 poultry birds have also died due to rain-related incidents. Heavy rainfall has also damaged homes and infrastructure.

A total of 128 houses were completely destroyed, while 2,333 suffered partial damage.

Around 254 rural roads have also been damaged due to the rainfall, according to the statement's data.

Around 4,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas, and they have been shifted at relief camps.

More than 50 relief camps have been setup in different parts of the state, most of them in Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions.

To support the response efforts, the state government has allocated Rs 3,600 crore under the relief fund. Of this, Rs 28.49 crore has already been distributed through local authorities, Chief Minister Yadav said on August 3.

The state has received 711.3 mm of rainfall so far, which is 59 per cent higher than the average. Forty districts have reported higher-than-normal rainfall this season, according to the state government.