Firehouse To Perform Free Outdoor Concert On August 9

The concert is part of a free, all-day community festival hosted by Security Services Northwest at 250 Center Park Way in Sequim. Gates open at 10:00 am, offering a day filled with helicopters, first responder and military vehicles, music, family activities, food, and more.

FireHouse, whose hits include "Love of a Lifetime," "Don't Treat Me Bad," and "I Live My Life for You," takes the stage at 8:00 pm. General admission is free, and tickets are available at the gate. A limited number of VIP Show Passes are available at the gate for $100. Show Passes include front-stage seating and two complimentary drinks.

Please note that seats are not provided, so attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs or blankets for seating.

Opening for FireHouse is Nashville's Scooter Brown Band at 4:00 pm. Known for their powerful blend of Southern rock and country, Scooter Brown Band has opened for legends like Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, and Dwight Yoakam.

Music kicks off at noon with the National Anthem sung by Pearle Peterson of Sequim. The full musical lineup includes:



12:10 pm – America's First Corps Band



1:30 pm – Buck Ellard Band



3:15 pm – Chelsea Rose



4:00 pm – Scooter Brown Band

8:00 pm – FireHouse

A variety of law enforcement, military, and emergency service vehicles and exhibits will be on display throughout the day. (Due to police K9 dogs being on site, please leave pets at home.) Helicopters will begin to arrive at 10:15 am, continuing approximately every 15 minutes until the flight line reaches capacity.

Festival attractions include community and vendor booths, kids activities, bounce houses, face painting, raffles, and a police K-9 demonstration.

Join us for Unity of Effort on Saturday, August 9, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at 250 Center Park Way, Sequim.

For full event details, visit or call 833-525-6448 (toll free).

Contact Information:

Security Services Northwest, Inc.

800-859-3463

[email protected]

