Firehouse To Perform Free Outdoor Concert On August 9
FireHouse, whose hits include "Love of a Lifetime," "Don't Treat Me Bad," and "I Live My Life for You," takes the stage at 8:00 pm. General admission is free, and tickets are available at the gate. A limited number of VIP Show Passes are available at the gate for $100. Show Passes include front-stage seating and two complimentary drinks.
Please note that seats are not provided, so attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs or blankets for seating.
Opening for FireHouse is Nashville's Scooter Brown Band at 4:00 pm. Known for their powerful blend of Southern rock and country, Scooter Brown Band has opened for legends like Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, and Dwight Yoakam.
Music kicks off at noon with the National Anthem sung by Pearle Peterson of Sequim. The full musical lineup includes:
-
12:10 pm – America's First Corps Band
1:30 pm – Buck Ellard Band
3:15 pm – Chelsea Rose
4:00 pm – Scooter Brown Band
8:00 pm – FireHouse
A variety of law enforcement, military, and emergency service vehicles and exhibits will be on display throughout the day. (Due to police K9 dogs being on site, please leave pets at home.) Helicopters will begin to arrive at 10:15 am, continuing approximately every 15 minutes until the flight line reaches capacity.
Festival attractions include community and vendor booths, kids activities, bounce houses, face painting, raffles, and a police K-9 demonstration.
Join us for Unity of Effort on Saturday, August 9, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at 250 Center Park Way, Sequim.
For full event details, visit or call 833-525-6448 (toll free).
Contact Information:
Security Services Northwest, Inc.
800-859-3463
[email protected]
SOURCE Security Services Northwest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment