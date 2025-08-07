Kids In Need Foundation And 3M Celebrate 30 Years With Grand Opening Of New National Headquarters And Expanded Teacher Resource Center In Little Canada, MN

New facility addresses out-of-pocket classroom costs by providing free supplies to under-resourced teachers locally and nationwide

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As many teachers continue to shoulder the burden of rising classroom supply costs-often spending 1-2 paychecks out of pocket each year-Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a national nonprofit focused on supporting under-resourced teachers and students, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new national headquarters and expanded Teacher Resource Center in Little Canada, Minnesota. This milestone event, running August 11–15, 2025, also celebrates KINF's 30 years of impact and a long-standing 20+ year partnership with 3M, the presenting sponsor of the Grand Opening.

The new headquarters and resource center will strengthen KINF's ability to serve teachers across the country by providing free, essential classroom materials to teachers in under-resourced schools-helping ease the financial strain many face. According to KINF's national Teacher Insight Survey, which was distributed to more than 70,000 educators nationwide, 100% of respondents reported spending their own money on classroom supplies. KINF's expanded facility aims to reduce that burden by offering a centralized Teacher Resource Center where teachers can access educational tools at no cost.

"Teachers are spending their own money to ensure their students have what they need to succeed," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "Our new headquarters in Little Canada, made possible by our incredible partnerships with corporations like our presenting sponsor, 3M, allows us to reach more teachers-locally and nationally-and provide them with free supplies, ensuring every student has the opportunity to learn with dignity and support."

3M, a global leader in science and innovation, has been a key partner of KINF for over two decades. During that span of time 3M has donated millions of dollars in product inventory, including classroom staples such as Post-it® Notes, ScotchTM Brand tape and scissors, NexcareTM Bandages, and FiltreteTM Air Purifiers. Beyond material donations, 3M employees have volunteered hundreds of hours packing, distributing and delivering resources directly to classrooms nationwide - supporting nearly 60,000 students and over 2,500 teachers in the past three years alone.

"3M's partnership with Kids In Need Foundation allows us to extend our commitment to communities beyond STEM education and into general classroom support, making a tangible difference in under-resourced communities across the country," said Heather Green, Global Portfolio President of 3M's Consumer Business Group.

The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the new facility, volunteer opportunities, and celebrations honoring over 1,000 local teachers who will get the chance to shop at the newly expanded store. It marks the next chapter in a collaborative effort to equip teachers with the tools they need, ensuring equal access for students in every classroom.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation supports equality in education by distributing free supplies and resources to students and teachers in under-resourced schools-where more than 70% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. For more information, visit kinf and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter @KidsInNeed.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news .

SOURCE Kids In Need Foundation

