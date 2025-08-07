NECC Acquires Ducks Roofing, Expanding Platform Across Mid-Atlantic

Acquisition strengthens NECC's healthcare capabilities and expands reach in Tidewater Region

LORTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Contracting Company (NECC), a premier commercial roofing and building envelope contractor, today announced the acquisition of Ducks Roofing , a leading roofing company for healthcare, government, and commercial facilities in Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

The acquisition extends NECC's geographic reach and reinforces its position as a leading platform for high-performance roofing and envelope services across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

"NECC has been actively serving the Tidewater region for over a decade, and with the integration of Ducks, we're establishing a dedicated branch led by trusted local leader Scott Gibson," said Cagen Williams, CEO of NECC. "Scott and his team bring deep local knowledge, strong execution, and nearly fifty years of earned reputation for reliability. We will continue to serve Ducks Roofing clients with the same responsiveness they've always known - and expand our capabilities in both service and construction through a permanent local presence."

Headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, Ducks Roofing has been locally operated since 1976. The company is known for its expertise in roofing maintenance, reroofing, and new construction for hospitals, schools, government buildings, and other mission-critical facilities. Ducks' nearly 50-year track record reflects its commitment to quality, safety, and solving complex challenges in the field.

"Joining NECC gives our team the opportunity to expand our impact while continuing to serve the clients and communities we know best," said Gibson. "We're proud of what we've built - and excited about where we're headed."

NECC has served the Mid-Atlantic region since 1994. The company is underway with a strategic transformation into a high-performance commercial roofing platform following an investment from RCap Equity Partners in 2024. With Ducks as its first acquisition, NECC is committed to being a trusted partner to asset managers and operators, delivering best-in-class commercial roofing and building envelope solutions that safeguard critical infrastructure.

