Billy's Downtown Diner Voted Best Breakfast Spot In The Lehigh Valley 2025

Billy's Downtown Diner

Billy's Downtown Diner has once again proven it's not your ordinary diner!

- Billy KounoupisBETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Billy's Downtown Diner has once again proven it's not your ordinary diner. The beloved Lehigh Valley staple has been named Best Breakfast Spot in the Best of the Lehigh Valley 2025 awards, as voted by readers of Lehigh Valley Style Magazine .This recognition celebrates Billy's signature blend of comfort, creativity, and community-delivering a brunch boutique experience that stands apart. With locations in Bethlehem and Easton, Billy's has become known for its scratch-made dishes, bold flavors, and welcoming atmosphere that caters to every palate.“To be honored by the people of the Lehigh Valley is incredibly meaningful,” said Billy Kounoupis, co-founder of Billy's Downtown Diner.“This award belongs to our entire team who show up with passion and purpose every day. Our guests are family-and this is a reflection of the love we put into every plate. At Billy's, it all comes down to Peace, Love and Food.”Celebrating Community, One Plate at a TimeFrom Cannoli Pancakes and Avocado Toast to creative vegan and gluten-friendly options, Billy's Downtown Diner offers a vibrant, chef-driven menu that breaks the traditional mold of American diners. It's a place where the community gathers, laughs, and reconnects-whether over coffee meetings, brunch with friends, or solo breakfast rituals.The 2025 win marks another milestone in the diner's growing legacy. Billy's previously earned accolades such as TripAdvisor's“Best Breakfast” in both Bethlehem and Easton, and continues to be featured in outlets like QSR Magazine, LehighValleyNews, and Franchise Times.Fueling a National ExpansionWith local love now matched by national attention, Billy's is expanding through franchising. The brand recently launched a regional developer franchise model, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to bring the Billy's experience to new communities nationwide-with exclusive territories, 50% shared royalties, and comprehensive support.“This award reinforces why our model works-it's built on heart, hospitality, and high standards,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer of Franchise Well.“We're proud to grow a brand that continues to earn trust where it matters most: the hometown table.”About Billy's Downtown DinerFounded in 2000 by Billy and Yanna Kounoupis, Billy's Downtown Diner is a modern-day diner rooted in timeless values-great food, great people, and great impact. With a compact footprint, efficient operations, and powerful brand equity, Billy's is becoming a top choice for franchising across the U.S.

