Delhi CM Creates New Department For Sports And Youth Affairs
“This department will be solely responsible for supporting and nurturing the potential of young sportspersons across the city. Our athletes deserve more than applause - they deserve infrastructure, respect, and long-term institutional support,” she said.
The Chief Minister announced while interacting with children from the Delhi Olympic Association, various government schools, and sports training centres who gathered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to thank her for visionary initiatives benefiting young athletes and meritorious students in the national capital.
She announced the establishment of sports coaching centres across Delhi to ensure that no athlete is left behind due to a lack of access or resources.
“Every child in Delhi, regardless of their background, will now have the chance to receive professional training and pursue their sporting dreams,” she said.
Delhi Sports Minister Ashish Sood was also present at the event.
Addressing the young participants, the Chief Minister shared her vision of empowering every child in Delhi to become self-reliant, confident, and inspired.
She recalled that upon assuming office, she was deeply moved by the dedication of Delhi's athletes, who, despite their perseverance, lacked adequate recognition and institutional support.
“To correct this, we brought in the most progressive sports policy in the country,” she said.
Under this new policy, the Chief Minister announced, Olympic medal winners from Delhi will receive Rs 7 crore for gold, Rs 5 crore for silver, and Rs 3 crore for bronze, the highest cash awards offered by any Indian state. Additionally, athletes will now be eligible for Grade A, B, and C government jobs, ensuring long-term career opportunities.
“These initiatives are foundational tools to empower our youth and help them chase their dreams with dignity and support. Our stadiums, long neglected, will also be renovated with state-of-the-art facilities, and the newly-formed department will oversee all such developments,” she said.
Sood praised the Chief Minister's vision, saying,“Recognising talent is important, but nurturing it with complete commitment is what sets great governments apart.”
The formation of the Dedicated Department for Sports and Youth Affairs, along with the launch of Delhi's most ambitious sports policy, marks a revolutionary step that will place Delhi at the forefront of sporting excellence and youth empowerment in India, he said.
