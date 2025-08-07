123Invent Inventor Develops All-In-One Smart Television (OSK-1175)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enjoy and use gaming systems, a personal computer, and other electronic devices with a smart television," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the ALL SYSTEMS IN 1 SUPER T V. My design minimizes the need for extra devices, wires, and connections."
The invention provides an all-in-one design for a smart television. In doing so, it allows for gaming, PC options, etc. As a result, it increases entertainment and convenience. It also eliminates the need to connect multiple devices to a television set. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.
The ALL SYSTEMS IN 1 SUPER T V is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit allsystemsin1supertv Or contact Carmen Johnson at 816-944-3373 or email infoallsystemsin1supertv.
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment