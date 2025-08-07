123Invent Inventor Develops All-In-One Smart Television (OSK-1175)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enjoy and use gaming systems, a personal computer, and other electronic devices with a smart television," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the ALL SYSTEMS IN 1 SUPER T V. My design minimizes the need for extra devices, wires, and connections."

The invention provides an all-in-one design for a smart television. In doing so, it allows for gaming, PC options, etc. As a result, it increases entertainment and convenience. It also eliminates the need to connect multiple devices to a television set. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The ALL SYSTEMS IN 1 SUPER T V is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit allsystemsin1supertv Or contact Carmen Johnson at 816-944-3373 or email infoallsystemsin1supertv.

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED