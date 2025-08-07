Experience Pool Perfection At Home -- Free Trials Of Igarden's High-Tech Pool Innovations Now Available In California

Experience It Your Way: Deep Dive or Flash

To suit different needs, the campaign offers two types of in-home experiences :



Deep Dive Experience : iGarden team installs the K Pro 150 in the evening and retrieves it the next morning - giving your pool a full overnight deep clean. The next day, you can enjoy a fully refreshed swim space while trying out the Swim Jet P Series. Flash Experience : Perfect for busy families, this 1-hour guided session lets you test both products back-to-back with expert walkthroughs - all in one visit.

Simply head to the iGarden website and fill out a quick form to reserve your free in-home trial. You'll receive personalized, one-on-one guidance from our expert team-covering delivery, setup, and usage tips-so you can experience the most innovative pool tech and a taste of artful outdoor living, all with zero pressure to purchase.

Two Flagship Devices, Built for Effortless Garden Joy

Picture this: It's a quiet Saturday morning. The kids are still asleep, and your pool is already spotless - cleaned overnight by the K Pro 150 , iGarden's smartest pool cleaner. With a 15-hour runtime and AI-powered timer, it can run unattended for up to 21 days, keeping your pool spotless without you lifting a finger. No manual effort, no missed spots - just deep, reliable cleaning.

Guided by AI-powered 3D "S" navigation , the K Pro 150 navigates drains, steps, and curves with ease, covering floor, walls, and waterline. Need more power? Turbo 200% suction kicks in at a tap, powered by an advanced inverter control system. Touchscreen and app controls make operation easy - and it's backed by a 3-year full-replacement warranty .

Later that day, with a single tap, your pool transforms again - this time into a wave playground. With one tap, the Swim Jet P Series brings the water to life. The Swim Jet P Series delivers a fan-shaped current that's 2X wider than standard jets, so the whole family can move, play, and train together.

With five wave modes , from gentle flow to training resistance and a P5 "entertainment mode" , it adapts to any moment. Quick to install with a turnkey deck-drilling solution , app-enabled, and powered by a durable IP68 PMSM Motor, the Swim Jet P Series turns still water into shared fun experience - one wave at a time.

A 25% discount is also available on the iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 as part of this limited-time product trial experience. Reserve your free in-home trial now at : LINK .

About iGarden

Since 1999, iGarden-powered by the innovation and expertise of Fairland Group-has been bringing joyful, artful living to families worldwide.

By blending eco-smart technology with refined design, we shape outdoor spaces that feel alive, effortless, and inspiring. Our thoughtfully curated range-from pool cleaners and pumps to swim jets and lawn mowers-is crafted to elevate everyday living-quiet, sustainable, and beautiful.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling-of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always joyful. Always inspiring. Always sustainable.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE iGarden