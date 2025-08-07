Follett Higher Education To Bring Specialty Bath & Body Works Products To 150+ Campus Bookstores Nationwide

Follett will also debut exclusive, first-to-market "Shop in Shop" installations at 50 campus stores, expanding selection for luxury, affordable personal care products

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education , North America's largest campus retailer, today announced a new collaboration with Bath and Body Works , a leading retailer of personal care and home fragrance products. This partnership brings Bath & Body Works products to students at select college campuses nationwide, building on Follett's recent efforts to enhance campus living, beauty, and wellness product offerings in campus stores.

"This collaboration will bring affordable beauty and fragrance essentials that are well-loved and celebrated among college students to campus stores in key markets around the country," said Jeremy Bare, Chief Merchandising Officer at Follett Higher Education. "We're excited to make our campus stores trusted destinations for essential academic supplies, quality course materials, and innovative products that inspire students every time they shop."

At the start of the 2025-26 academic year, students at more than 150 campuses around the country will have access to a range of Bath and Body Works products and displays, right within their campus store. Fifty of the participating campus stores, including University of Florida, Boston College, and University of Houston, will have exclusive "Shop in Shop" installations – the first in the campus store marketplace – with a more expansive assortment of fine fragrance mists, body lotions and creams, and hand soaps. These installations will recreate the immersive Bath & Body Works retail experience directly within campus stores, allowing students to enjoy a similar retail environment that they would find at a standalone location.

"It was important for Bath & Body Works to expand into college campuses as it allows us to reach students where they are and when they need us most," says Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. "By providing an easy and convenient way to shop the fragrances they know from a brand they love, we hope we can make their dorm rooms feel more like home."

By integrating Bath & Body Works' popular lines into partner campus stores, Follett is furthering its commitment to create vibrant, welcoming retail environments where students can find everything they need - from textbooks and technology to everyday essentials - without leaving campus. As students juggle academic workloads, extracurricular activities, and social commitments, convenient access to trusted brands significantly enhances the campus experience.

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and online collegiate retail stores across North America.

