Don Hertzfeldt's Animation Mixtape Drops First Teaser And Announces Initial Wave Of Opening Dates

Feature-length collection of surreal and sublime animated shorts will debut in first in more than 15 major cities – teaser created by Hertzfeldt features signature characters and tone

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink Films, the newly launched theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater, has officially dropped the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated debut release, Animation Mixtape, presented and curated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Don Hertzfeldt. The film will premiere in select theaters beginning Fall 2025, with initial bookings in major cities including New York, Las Vegas, and Austin-but this is just the beginning. The theatrical rollout will expand throughout the year and beyond, with new dates and cities added regularly. Fans eager to catch the film are encouraged to visit for the most up-to-date city listings as Animation Mixtape continues its deliberate tour across North America.

Created by Hertzfeldt himself, the teaser offers a quick-fire glimpse into the strange, beautiful, and hilariously twisted tone of Animation Mixtape-featuring his signature hand-drawn characters and brand of existential absurdity.

A feature-length collection of 12 extraordinary animated short films, Animation Mixtape is a dazzling, genre-defying journey through the minds of some of the world's most exciting animators. Flying cows, mysterious gods, existential gags, and lyrical chaos collide in a lineup that blends influential classics with bold new works-many of which have never been widely screened in theaters.

Curated with care by Hertzfeldt, the program showcases both rising talents and the artistic giants that originally inspired him to begin animating more than 30 years ago.

Featured filmmakers include Richard Condie, Bruce Bickford, Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, Mark Baker, Corrinne James, David OReilly, Jesse Moynihan, Takeshi Murata and Christopher Rutledge, Maks Rzontkowski, Kasia Nalewajka, Nicolas Ménard, Jonatan Schwenk.

As a theatrical-only release, Animation Mixtape will not be available on streaming platforms-further underscoring Ink Films' mission to champion bold, independent storytelling and the magic of the shared moviegoing experience. The program is set to debut in the following theaters and cities.

Aug 29 - Sept 4

IFC Center

New York, N.Y.

Sept 5

Screenland Armour

Kansas City, Mo.

Sept 6

Plaza Theatre

Atlanta, Ga.

Sept 6 - 12

Austin Film Society

Austin, Texas

Sept 6

Cinema Moderne

Montreal, Canada

Sept 7 - 9

Revue Cinema

Toronto, Canada

Sept 11 and 14

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque

Cleveland, Ohio

Sept 13

Digital Gym

San Diego, Calif.

Sept 18 - 24

The Beverly Theater

Las Vegas, Nev.

Sept 23

Roxie

San Francisco, Calif.

Sept 26 - 28

The Ross

Lincoln, Neb.

Sept 27 and 28

The Neon

Dayton, Ohio

Sept 27 and 28

UCR ARTS

Riverside, Calif.

Sept 28

The Little Theatre

Rochester, N.Y.

Oct 3 - 9

Hollywood Theater

Portland, Ore.

Oct 6 and 7

Majestic Theaters

Tempe, Ariz.

Box office profits from the release will be distributed directly to the featured filmmakers, creating a new model for supporting independent animation talent on a global stage.

For more information, teaser access, or booking inquiries, visit .

About Don Hertzfeldt:

Don Hertzfeldt is an American independent animator whose work has earned two Academy Award nominations, two Grand Jury Prizes at Sundance, a Short Film Palme d'Or nomination at Cannes, and dozens of international honors. His deeply personal and visually inventive films have made him one of the most influential voices in animation today.



About Ink Films:

Ink Films is the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas. Established in 2024, Ink Films champions line-crossing storytellers who believe in the consequences of independent voices and the magic of moviegoing. Storytelling starts with ink.

