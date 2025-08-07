Silicon Labs To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
-
Dean Butler, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Deer Valley, UT on Monday, August 11th, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time, and will also participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, August 20th, 2025.
Giovanni Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance, and Thomas Haws, Investor Relations Manager, will participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference on Tuesday, August 26th, and the Evercore Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference on Wednesday, August 27th, 2025, in Chicago, IL.
Matt Johnson, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 4th, 2025, at 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
The KeyBanc and Citi fireside chats will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs .
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs .
Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc.
