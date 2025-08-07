123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Way To Clean Golf Clubs (OSK-1243)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to remove dirt and debris from golf clubs," said an inventor, from Greenville, Wisc., "so I invented the NELSON INVENTION. My design enables you to easily clean an entire set of golf clubs in less than 5-10 minutes."
The invention provides an improved way to clean golf club heads. In doing so, it allows the user to easily scrub dirt and debris from irons, drivers, and woods. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need to scrub the clubs by hand. Additionally, the invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers.
The NELSON INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Nathaniel Nelson at 920-216-3536 or email [email protected].
