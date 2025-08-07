Just Released From Palmetto Publishing: A Nightmare Unleashes Secrets And Young River Fey's Quest For Truth Begins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After a haunting nightmare, River Fey uncovers family secrets, published by Palmetto Publishing.

After a haunting nightmare stirs forgotten memories, River Fey embarks on a quest for answers from her enigmatic Aunt Bella, who holds secrets of her own. As River delves deeper into her past, she uncovers clues leading to the Shadow Haven orphanage and a clandestine group known as The Watchers of Shadow. Each revelation pulls her further into a web of mystery, where the line between reality and illusion blurs. With her steadfast friend Jenna and a small black cat that seems to know more than it lets on, River learns that the shadows she chases may be pursuing her instead. Timothy Went masterfully crafts a world that is as shadowy and unpredictable as River's past. As River investigates, she navigates a perilous landscape filled with unforeseen threats and unexpected allies, where trust is a fragile commodity and every decision carries significant consequences. The journey tests her courage and resilience, compelling her to confront not only the shadows lurking in her mind but also the darkness that resides within her.

Rivers Shadow unfolds as a gripping tale of self-discovery, friendship, and the relentless pursuit of truth. It invites readers to explore the depths of fear and the transformative power of love, illustrating that the most profound insights often emerge from confronting the shadows we dread the most. This captivating narrative is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery and seeks to understand the complexities of family and legacy.

About the Author : Timothy Went was born on the southern border of the United States forty-two years ago. He discovered his passion for storytelling by putting his imagination on paper. With a unique perspective shaped by his upbringing, Timothy crafts narratives that resonate with readers. His latest work, Rivers Shadow, reflects his dedication to storytelling and his hope that readers enjoy the journey as much as he enjoyed writing it. Timothy's writing invites readers into a world of creativity and exploration, making him a captivating author for anyone who appreciates a good story.

