Press Release Specifying The Procedures For The Release Of The First Amendment To The 2024 Universal Registration Document Of Banque Fédérative Du Crédit Mutuel And Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale (French Version)


2025-08-07 01:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 7, 2025

Press release on permanent regulated information

Press release specifying the procedures for the release of the
first amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document
of Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel and Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale (French version)

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel informs that this document is available to the public on the issuer's website at the following address:

The first amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document (French version) was filed on August 7, 2025 with the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, under number D.25-0241-A01.

This document includes in particular the interim financial report of BFCM.

This document is also available on the AMF website.

Press contacts
Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale: Aziz RIDOUAN – 33 (0)6 01 10 31 69 - ...
Press relations: 33 (0)3 88 14 84 00 - ...

Investor contacts
Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel : Sandrine Cao Dac Viola: ...

About Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale*
One of France's leading banking and insurance provider, with 79,000 employees serving 31 million customers, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale's 4,100 branches offer a diversified range of services to private individuals, local professionals and companies of all sizes.

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, the first French banking group to adopt the status of a mission-driven company, is made up of the following Crédit Mutuel federations: Centre Est Europe (Strasbourg), Sud-Est (Lyon), Ile-de-France (Paris), Savoie-Mont Blanc (Annecy), Midi-Atlantique (Toulouse), Loire-Atlantique et Centre-Ouest (Nantes), Centre (Orléans), Normandie (Caen), Dauphiné-Vivarais (Valence), Méditerranéen (Marseille), Anjou (Angers), Massif Central (Clermont-Ferrand), Antilles-Guyane (Fort-de-France) and Nord Europe (Lille).

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale also includes Caisse Fédérale de Crédit Mutuel, Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM) and all its subsidiaries, in particular CIC, Euro-Information, Assurances du Crédit Mutuel (ACM), Targobank in Germany, Cofidis, Beobank in Belgium, Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel (BECM), Banque Transatlantique, Banque de Luxembourg and Homiris.

More information on creditmutuelalliancefederale.fr

* Data as of June 30, 2025.

Attachment

  • Press release specifying the procedures for the release of the first amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document of Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel and Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale (French version)

