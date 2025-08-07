Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Unaudited Results For Q2 2025
|EUR '000
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|Net rental income
|6,078
|5,983
|1.6%
|Administrative expenses
|(1,069)
|(1,114)
|(4.0%)
|Other operating income (expenses)
|26
|(16)
|262.5%
|Losses on disposal of investment properties
|(1,096)
|(447)
|145.2%
|Valuation losses on investment properties
|(9)
|(12,524)
|(99.9%)
|Operating (loss) profit
|3,930
|(8,118)
|148.4%
|Net financial expenses
|(5,008)
|(5,135)
|(2.5%)
|(Loss) profit before tax
|(1,078)
|(13,253)
|(91.9%)
|Income tax
|187
|404
|(53.7%)
|Net (loss) profit for the period
|(891)
|(12,849)
|(93.1%)
|Weighted average number of units outstanding (units)
|143,562,514
|119,635,429
|20.0%
|Earnings per unit (EUR)
|(0.01)
|(0.11)
|(90.9%)
Key financial position figures
|EUR '000
|30.06.2025
|31.12.2024
|Change (%)
|Investment properties in use
|227,474
|241,158
|(5.7%)
|Gross asset value (GAV)
|238,789
|256,048
|(6.7%)
|Interest-bearing loans and bonds
|135,660
|148,989
|(8.9%)
|Total liabilities
|141,650
|157,953
|(10.3%)
|IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV)
|97,139
|98,095
|(1.0%)
|EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV)
|103,690
|104,333
|(0.6%)
|Number of units outstanding (units)
|143,562,514
|143,562,514
|-
|IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR)
|0.6766
|0.6833
|(1.0%)
|EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR)
|0.7223
|0.7267
|(0.6%)
|Loan-to-Value ratio (%)
|60.7%
|61.8%
|(1.1%)
|Average effective interest rate (%)
|6.3%
|6.7%
|(0.4%)
During Q2 2025, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 82.6% (Q1 2025: 82.7%). The occupancy rate increased to 84.2% as of 30 June 2025 (31 March 2025: 82.3%).
Overview of the Fund's investment properties as of 30 June 2025
|Property name
|Sector
|Fair value1
|NLA
|Direct property yield
|Net initial yield
|Occupancy rate
|(EUR '000)
|(sq. m)
|20252
|20253
|Vilnius, Lithuania
|Europa SC
|Retail
|36,374
|17,252
|2.8%
|3.2%
|71.0%
|North Star
|Office
|19,628
|10,705
|5.6%
|6.2%
|92.2%
|Total Vilnius
|56,002
|27,957
|3.7%
|4.5%
|79.1%
|Riga, Latvia
|Upmalas Biroji BC
|Office
|19,253
|11,175
|3.7%
|4.7%
|64.3%
|Vainodes I
|Office
|15,940
|8,128
|6.4%
|8.8%
|100.0%
|LNK Centre
|Office
|12,447
|7,318
|(2.0%)
|(2.9%)
|51.9%
|Sky SC
|Retail
|4,910
|3,260
|8.7%
|9.3%
|100.0%
|Galerija Centrs
|Retail
|60,949
|20,015
|3.7%
|4.9%
|84.4%
|Total Riga
|113,499
|49,896
|3.6%
|4.8%
|78.7%
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Postimaja & CC Plaza complex
|Retail
|21,876
|9,232
|3.4%
|5.7%
|100.0%
|Postimaja & CC Plaza complex
|Leisure
|13,195
|7,877
|6.7%
|6.0%
|100.0%
|Lincona
|Office
|13,110
|10,767
|6.8%
|8.4%
|92.4%
|Pirita SC
|Retail
|9,792
|5,425
|6.7%
|8.6%
|94.5%
|Total Tallinn
|57,973
|33,301
|5.2%
|6.9%
|96.6%
|Total portfolio
|227,474
|111,154
|4.0%
|5.2%
|84.2%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|EUR '000
| 01.04.2025
- 30.06.2025
|01.04.2024 -30.06.2024
|Rental income
|3,734
|3,821
|Service charge income
|1,217
|1,315
|Cost of rental activities
|(1,843)
|(1,947)
|Net rental income
|3,108
|3,189
|Administrative expenses
|(521)
|(529)
|Other operating income
|8
|(80)
|Losses on disposal of investment properties
|(191)
|(26)
|Valuation losses on investment properties
|(4)
|(12,520)
|Operating profit (loss)
|2,400
|(9,966)
|Financial income
|18
|15
|Financial expenses
|(2,353)
|(2,653)
|Net financial expenses
|(2,335)
|(2,638)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|65
|(12,604)
|Income tax charge
|12
|379
|Profit (loss) for the period
|77
|(12,225)
|Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
|Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|(109)
|(110)
|Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|(2)
|17
|Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
|(111)
|(93)
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax
|(34)
|(12,318)
|Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR)
|0.00
|(0.10)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|EUR '000
|30.06.2025
|31.12.2024
|Non-current assets
|Investment properties
|227,474
|241,158
|Intangible assets
|1
|4
|Property, plant and equipment
|1
|5
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|1
|Other non-current assets
|875
|1,225
|Total non-current assets
|228,351
|242,393
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|2,841
|2,800
|Prepayments
|512
|802
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,085
|10,053
|Total current assets
|10,438
|13,655
|Total assets
|238,789
|256,048
|Equity
|Paid in capital
|151,495
|151,495
|Cash flow hedge reserve
|(485)
|(420)
|Retained earnings
|(53,871)
|(52,980)
|Total equity
|97,139
|98,095
|Non-current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|111,193
|98,491
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,732
|1,898
|Derivative financial instruments
|427
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,164
|1,446
|Total non-current liabilities
|114,516
|101,835
|Current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|24,702
|50,736
|Trade and other payables
|2,097
|4,473
|Income tax payable
|-
|14
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|317
|Other current liabilities
|335
|578
|Total current liabilities
|27,134
|56,118
|Total liabilities
|141,650
|157,953
|Total equity and liabilities
|238,789
|256,048
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm,
To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn , Faceboo , X and YouTube .
This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 20:00 EET on 07 August 2025.
