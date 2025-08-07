MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Is Expected to Reach $704.2 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ready-mix concrete market size was estimated at $448.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $704.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Increase in demand for versatile building materials and rise in concern toward robust construction drive the growth of the global ready-mix concrete market. Moreover, construction companies are adopting environment-friendly and cost-effective housings & buildings to ensure the highest standards and uniform quality, which in turn increased the demand for ready-mix concrete even more, thus supplementing the market growth.Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight):Covid-19 Scenario-Construction activities across the world had slowed down during the period, and there was a steep decline in demand for ready-mix concrete, which impacted the market negatively.However, the market has almost recovered at a full pace.The global ready-mix concrete market is analyzed across type, application, mixer type, and region. Based on type, the transit mix concrete segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The shrink mix concrete segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.Based on application, the commercial & infrastructure segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market. LAMEA, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the global ready-mix concrete market report include Barney & Dickenson, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, Vulcan Materials Company, Holcim Ltd., SIKA Group, Vicat SA, ACC Limited, UltraTech Cement Limited. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Similar Reports :New, Pre-Owned, And Rental Construction Equipment MarketSuperalloy Melting Equipment MarketPre-owned Construction Equipment MarketCranes MarketHydraulic Pump MarketAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

