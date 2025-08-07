Revolver Podcasts Launches HÁGALE DON JULIO -- Legendary Colombian Rock Promoter Julio Correal Tells All

Spicy, spontaneous, and star-studded: New Spanish-language podcast dives into the wild world of Latin music, culture, and the business behind the scenes

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio network in the U.S., proudly announces the launch of HÁGALE DON JULIO, a new podcast hosted by iconic Colombian rock concert promoter and TV personality Julio Correal. With over 40 years in the entertainment industry, Correal brings raw, hilarious, and unfiltered stories to the mic - from managing bands like Aterciopelados, to launching Rock al Parque, Latin America's largest free rock festival, to risking it all to bring Guns N' Roses to Bogotá in the early '90s.

Each episode of HÁGALE DON JULIO offers a front-row seat to the unforgettable moments that have defined Latin music over the past four decades. From backstage fights to last-minute artist cancellations and the deals that nearly broke him, Julio recounts the highs and lows with unfiltered honesty and humor. Listeners will discover how rock culture shaped a generation in Latin America and hear exclusive behind-the-scenes tales involving legendary figures, outrageous tour demands, and the resilience it takes to survive in the business. Whether you're a music fan, a culture junkie, or just love a good story, this podcast delivers a wild ride through one man's journey at the center of the action.

"Julio Correal is a living legend in Latin American music," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "HÁGALE DON JULIO is more than a podcast - it's a backstage pass into the heart of Latin rock culture, full of larger-than-life stories that only Julio could tell. We're honored to bring his voice to our audience."

The podcast is available in Spanish and falls under the Society & Culture, Music, and Business categories. New episodes will be released weekly on all major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and the reVolver Podcasts app.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED